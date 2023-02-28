Earth Shaking

“Feel the earth move” under your feet as the music of Carole King shakes up Laughlin this week with a tribute to the iconic songstress.

King was one of the most influencial singer/songwriters of the 1960s and ‘70s. She has written more than 100 hits on the Billboard charts and has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. King has also won four Grammy Awards and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a singer and songwriter.

Her biggest success as a performer came with the release of her 1971 album “Tapestry,” which has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide. King wrote or co-wrote every song on the album, including the mega-hits, “It’s Too Late” and “You’ve Got a Friend.”

It was this album that became the inspiration for another artist to put together a tribute show honoring King. Suzanne O. Davis is bringing her show Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook back to the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, March 1-5.

Davis has been involved in music since she was a young child.

“I don’t ever remember a time when I didn’t play the piano. It’s just always been there,” Davis said. “My mother started me when I was very young. She must have seen something in me, because at about age 5 she enrolled me in the Cleveland Institute of Music with a program there for young children. So I did that and then started taking piano lessons and just all my life been involved in music. I’ve been a professional musician ever since I was 18.”

She played different gigs around the U.S. and then moved to Canada, where she started playing in several different tribute bands.

“I played in several tribute shows, but I wanted to produce one that was my own,” Davis said. “That’s how the Carole King Songbook was born, with the need to have my own show that really suited what I did, and this is a perfect fit. I started getting promo together around 2015 but we really didn’t start working the show until 2017. Once it started rolling, it took on legs of its own and just pulled me with it.”

Once the idea hit her, Davis knew she had something special in the works.

“When I had the idea I just became compelled to do it,” she said. “I was looking for a tribute that would fit my skill set and I thought, ‘Oh my God, Carole King — that’s a great idea!’ Once I planted the seed in myself it just took off. I’m glad I did. It’s a great catalogue of music and people love the show. I think I really hit a good nerve with this one, emotionally and musically.”

While Davis doesn’t try to impersonate King, she naturally has the same presence on stage.

“The goal of the show has never been to be a look-alike, sound-alike impersonator,” she said. “It’s always been about presenting me at the piano, kind of channeling that Carole effervescent vibe and singing the songs and having a really great musical salute to her with a lot of integrity from the musicians in the band and myself. I’m not playing the character of Carole, but I think my energy and my vibe at the piano is very similar to how she plays as well, so it kind of worked out.”

In her tribute, they play the entire “Tapestry” album, plus some additional fun pieces from King’s catalogue.

“Not in order from front to back, but throughout the show we play pretty much the full album,” Davis said. “We also do a whole segment of 1960s Carole and all the material she wrote with Jerry Goffin, and it’s a lot of fun. People love the ‘Tapestry’ album, but the thing that people really seem to enjoy is the ‘60s part of the show. It’s a lot of fun and I tell a lot of back stories of the music.”

Davis has a few favorites that she really loves to perform.

“‘It’s Too Late’ is a beautiful, magical song and I think the audience loves that one,” Davis said. “I love some of the stuff from the ‘60s stuff. We do ‘Pleasant Valley Sunday’ that the Monkees recorded, and that’s just a whole lot of fun. We actually include that on our CDs that we have recorded. There’s a song called ‘Been to Canaan’ that is just beautiful — I love performing that. It’s not a well-known song but we put it on the CD as well because we wanted to include a good cross-reference of material.”

King’s music, and “Tapestry” in particular, strikes a chord with people, who have an emotional connection to the songs.

“I think in 1971, when that album came out, it was a real crux in pop music between the ‘60s and everything that was going on and moving into the ‘70s from the acoustic singer/songwriters into the more ‘70s rock,” Davis said. “Not only are the songs great, but I think that whole album hit people on an emotional level. Men and women come up to me and say, ‘That was my album in college.’ So it hit people at this time when rock and roll had been born in the ‘50s, and then through the ‘60s it was the folk thing, then the ‘70s was more the progressive rock. I think it bridged a real wonderful gap between acoustic, rock, pop, everything, and it just came at the right time.”

Davis said Laughlin audiences can expect “great music” from a “killer band,” which includes Davis on piano and vocals, Danny Lockwood on drums and vocals, Garth Vogan on bass, Mike Conto on guitar and vocals and Dave Wiffen on sax, flute, keys and vocals.

“Three of the four guys all sing so we’ve got really great harmonies and they’re all just A-list players,” she said. “We’re just excited to be coming to Laughlin and to be there for five nights. I hope that people leave having way more fun than they thought they would. I like to have a lot of fun and not only play the music with great integrity, but I also like to have a lot of fun and laugh. I think people like the genuine nature of the show.”