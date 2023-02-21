What’s Up Fool?

For Felipe Esparza, comedy was a saving grace, which led him out of the housing projects of Los Angeles and into a fruitful career that came naturally to him.

Esparza was born in Sinoloa, Mexico, and after a few attempts to reach the U.S. and facing deportation, his family finally made it into California. They landed in Boyle Heights, where Esparza ran into his share of trouble. After a stint in rehab, he found the motivation to go after his dream of becoming a comedian.

Esparza was always a card, making others laugh with his personality, and even his look and voice. He was a natural for comedy, and following in the footsteps of his influences, he found humor in poking fun at himself and his upbringing.

“My material is self-deprecating,” Esparza said. “I just poke fun at myself because it’s easier and I think I picked it up because of Rodney Dangerfield. He poked fun at himself, so it just came easy for me. I didn’t create a persona, I just exaggerated the person that I really am with a bunch of crazy stuff. But a lot of stuff that I say happened on my show, really happened in real life.”

Esparza first cracked into the comedy scene by the usual route, grinding through open mic nights.

“I looked at a newspaper called the ‘LA Weekly’ and I saw an open mic for amateur comedy at a theater and I went there and signed up my name,” he said. “I went up there I think with no material. I didn’t notice when it happened, but I got laughs on stuff that I was saying that wasn’t really funny but I think it was more my persona and my voice got them going.”

Although he hadn’t really prepared, his act worked out and led to more opportunities.

“The guy that ran the theater was a guy named Johnny Roberts, with his wife Brenda Roberts,” Esparza said. “I didn’t know it then, but he ran a local access show every Tuesday night and he asked me to be on it. I thought it was like cable so I thought I made it, but it was local access. As soon as I went up on stage the next week I came back and we taped the comedy show for local access and I didn’t know what I was doing or what was going on but that was my first beginnings. And at that show, I met rising stars like Jamie Kennedy.”

These rising stars took Esparza with them, helping him mingle in the comedy world and receive some recognition.

“From there I met more comics, people who had been doing it for awhile, and they invited me to go to another show and I ended up doing a show every Saturday,” he said. “From there, I met a comedian named Willie Barcena and he taught me about the Laugh Factory and we just started hanging out there.”

Esparza’s career leapt ahead after he won season seven of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” competition show in 2010.

“I had auditioned in the past but I had given up on the show,” he said. “But I had an agent this time, his name was Jay Shatner, and he got me another audition for ‘Last Comic Standing.’ My experience on the show was great because it was not like the previous season where they were living like sequestered in a house and they made it look like comedy survival. Ours was just a comedy competition — there was no house, there was no silly games, nothing like that.

“I think my life changed forever after winning that, I got more notoriety, I started headlining rooms that I normally wouldn’t headline and yeah, I did well.”

He has done quite well for himself, with numerous headlining tours, three comedy specials and several television and film appearances.

His first special was “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You” for Showtime in 2012. His next special was the 2017 HBO feature, “Translate This.” His most recent special was for Netflix in 2020, “Bad Decisions,” which he released in both English and Spanish.

“I wanted to do a special in Spanish that people in America can get if they speak Spanish,” Esparza said. “So if you speak Spanish in America, you’re going to get my one-hour special, because it’s more geared toward Spanish-speaking Americans as opposed to Spanish-speaking people all over the world.”

From the audience reaction, Esparza was able to tailor his show to his target audience and performed across the country on his 2021 “Unmasked” tour.

Esparza graced Laughlin that year, and is coming back on his latest “Big Foo” tour with a stop at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

“This is my third time headlining a show in Laughlin,” Esparza said. “I can’t wait to perform there because the last time it was pretty packed. It’s going to be an awesome show.”

Along with his stand-up career, Esparza has been featured in a number of film and television roles. He had a recurring role on the Netflix dramedy “Gentefied,” the story of three Mexican-American cousins and their struggle to chase the American dream, which ran for two seasons.

He has appeared in films such as the 2020 comedy “The Opening Act,” and most recently had a spot in the Netflix movie “You People” with Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, which was released last month.

Esparza also has been hosting his own podcast, “What’s Up Fool?’ since 2014.

“My ‘What’s Up Fool?’ podcast is one of the best podcasts out there and we talk about everything,” Esparza said. “We have wild guests, we have a lot of comedians, we have people from popular culture — man it’s been great for us.”

You can catch up with his podcast and all the latest news on his website felipesworld.com.