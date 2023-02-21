In With the Outlaws

The original outlaws. The cowboys of cool. The Highwaymen. Country music legends Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson, formed a supergroup in 1985 and released three studio albums over the next decade. They produced a No. 1 hit with the group’s signature song, “Highwayman.”

While each of these artists has had a phenomenal career on their own, fans loved them even better together. Such was the case when another foursome got together on stage, The Arizona Highwaymen, which consists of Ken Ronk, David Allen Vogelbacher, Jared Blackstone and Brian “King B” Hauser.

“We were all great friends and Brian had a Johnny Cash tribute and he called me and said, ‘Do you know that song ‘Highwayman?’ We should do that in the middle of my show. You guys all dress up and it will be fun,’” Ronk, who plays Willie Nelson, recalled. “It went over so well that after that, everybody wanted to hear The Highwaymen instead of just Johnny Cash.”

All of the guys had their own musical endeavors, but putting together a Highwaymen tribute offered a new opportunity.

“Jared Blackstone is our Waylon Jennings and he had put an album out years ago under Atlantic Records. He has a thing on the side called The Blackstone Three and they just did another record,” Ronk said. “On my end, I just finished up a blues/rock album that is going to be released in a month or so on Tonehouse Records. Our Johnny Cash, Brian, he does some acoustic shows and also has a band called Moonshine Voodoo, who also released an album. David is also a singer/songwriter and he did a lot of shows up in Black Canyon City. The other three of us were playing up there and David actually did a show right before us, so after that show we asked him to be our Kris Kristofferson. So we have our things that we do, then we come together and do The Highwaymen shows, which is a really nice change for us and it’s a lot of fun to get together and play.”

All four of them were fans of the music since their childhood, and appreciate the chance to perform their catalogue now.

“We were all pretty much raised on this stuff,” Ronk said. “Growing up, pretty much all of us had the same story. This is what our parents were listening to and as kids that’s all each of us would hear on the radio. So it kind of came full circle when we were able to go back and start playing the music that we grew up on — it was kind of a comforting thing.”

The guys all slipped into their roles fairly easily and have a natural chemistry onstage.

“It’s funny because, The Highwaymen, they also were good friends and when they played together they kind of ribbed each other and gave each other a hard time on stage,” Ronk said. “Then they played the music of all of them, as well as from the albums they wrote together. So we kind of do the same thing really naturally. The show is a lot of fun and it’s kind of funny because we’re also ribbing each other up on stage when we play because we’re all good friends. So we play the parts, dress up and do the full show.”

Their setlist includes a nice mix of the solo work from each artist, as well as their collaborative efforts as The Highwaymen.

“We do about four or five songs of each, and then The Highwaymen themselves put out a couple of albums, so we also play actual Highwaymen songs that the four of them wrote,” Ronk said. “So we mix it up and it’s tailored a lot after the actual Highwaymen’s shows. We do it very respectfully and we do it as a way to keep this music alive because they don’t really play it on the radio much anymore.

“The great thing for us is after shows when somebody comes up and says, ‘Man, I forgot how many great songs there was.’ And then they go out and actually buy the albums. When that happens, we feel like we’re doing the right thing, like we’ve helped the actual artist that we’re paying tribute to and hopefully, we can open up a younger generation to some of the stuff they probably would never hear otherwise.”

Laughlin guests can catch the Arizona Highwaymen on their inaugural trip to the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 22-26.

“This is the first time we are coming to Laughlin, and actually our first performance in Nevada,” Ronk said. “We’ve done Arizona, California and Texas and New Mexico, but we’re really looking forward to Laughlin. I hope people enjoy it. It covers absolutely four of the biggest country music names there ever was, and altogether in the same show, it makes a great show.”