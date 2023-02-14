Hop on Board

A new wave is crashing on the shores of Laughlin signaling it’s time for a beach party. The water may still be a bit chilly, so enjoy this summertime vibe indoors with your party captains, YACHTZILLA! — Monsters of Soft Rock.

With an upbeat take on all of the best easy listening tunes from the ‘70s and ‘80s, YACHTZILLA! sets the mood for the biggest bash on the river. They’ve mastered the yacht rock genre, from the tunes to the nautical costumes, and they can’t wait to steer the audience through the greatest sing-alongs of all time.

“Yacht rock is some of the best music ever,” show creator and lead singer Leon Quenneville said. “It’s that mid-‘70s to early ‘80s, cool, West Coast, laidback, summertime grooves, that everybody likes to sing along to. One of the biggest things that we have found is that a lot of people are like, ‘I don’t know what yacht rock is.’ Then we start playing the songs and they know all the words to all the songs.”

While these jams are on the softer side, this show is no snooze-fest. YACHTZILLA! radiates energy from the stage to the audience, and pretty soon everybody is singing and dancing.

“It’s tongue-and-cheek, over-the-top, and I think that’s part of what surprises people,” Quenneville said. “You kind of picture one guy on a stool with an acoustic guitar singing these songs, and instead, we have a six-piece band and we play everything a little bit more uptempo and a little louder than it was recorded and there’s just a lot more energy behind it. It’s a celebration of these songs. We perform it like a stadium concert, not just a laidback happy hour vibe.”

Yacht rock came about a decade ago, spurring from the So-Cal sunshine and the music everyone was playing on its beaches.

“What happened was, about 10 years ago it started in southern California,” Quenneville said. “There were a couple of guys that were on the radio and talking about this being the best music to be playing out on the boat or out on the beach. They kind of coined the phrase that this was yacht rock, somewhere right between soft rock and easy listening. Some of the stuff even creeps into a little bit of R&B.”

While this music movement started migrating to other parts of the country, Quenneville’s friend and show co-creator, Jeff Feldman, decided they should put a band together to showcase these fantastic songs. However, Quenneville wasn’t quite sold on the idea, until he attended another yacht rock show and saw how much fun the performance could be. He got to work with Feldman and created their six-piece band, which has been performing for about a year.

“We don’t do a lot of the really easy listening ballads, it’s more of the fun songs that have a little bit of energy to them,” he said. “We don’t just stand there and sway. There’s some choreography and costumes and we put a little bit more theatrics into it. How we kind of describe it is like being at a piano bar. We’re doing our part up on the stage, but everybody in the audience likes to sing along with pretty much every song. It’s just really fun, feel-good music and I think the way that we present it makes it even more fun, and more feel-good. So that’s what drew me to it.”

They play up the nautical nature of the music with their costumes, and each band member has a stage name. Quenneville is Malibu Bobby, Feldman is Yachty Pippen, Sam Diego is on bass, Rico Swabby is on sax, Stu Nami is on keyboards and Marlin Brando is on drums. The crowd is encouraged to dress for the theme as well, and let loose for a carefree evening.

“One of the fun things for us is a lot of the crowd shows up wearing sailor hats or captain hats. It sets the vibe, even before it starts,” Quenneville said. “I think one of the biggest reactions we get from people is they didn’t necessarily come to hear us, they came to party with us. They love the songs as much as we love the songs. They come an hour early and are doing shots, getting into party mode.”

With a setlist including all of the nostalgic songs and one-hit wonders from the ‘70s and ‘80s, it’s no surprise this show has been selling out everywhere they go.

“Some of the artists we do are Hall and Oates, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, Jackson Browne, Kenny Loggins and some of the songs from that era would be ‘The Pina Colada Song,’ ‘Brandy,’ and ‘Ride Like The Wind,’” Quenneville said.

Quenneville has performed in other shows in Laughlin before, but this is the first time he is bringing YACHTZILLA! for a string of performances at the Riverside Resort, Feb. 15-19.

“We’re very excited about it,” he said. “I have worked in my brother’s shows with him at the Riverside for probably the last eight years. I love the room, I think this show is the perfect fit for that crowd.”