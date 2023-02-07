Dream Come True

Bringing the magic back to Laughlin, Illusionist Rick Thomas will present his “Mansion of Dreams” show at Harrah’s, which promises to be an unforgettable experience.

“I worked for quite a few years creating a theme to my production where everyone in the theater is my invited guest in my mansion of dreams and I take the audience throughout the mansion and share with them how my dreams became a reality and how to follow their dreams as well,” Thomas said. “I have performed this touring version in probably close to 30 theaters across the country and it seems to be a hit.”

Thomas’ dream was always to present grand illusions, a calling he followed from childhood.

“I was born a magician,” he said. “At 7 years old I began my magic career. By age 13 I was semi-pro and at 17 I was headlining the Disneyland Hotel with my own show. So it just is what I am.”

He created all his own original illusions and enjoyed a 20-year residency in Las Vegas, while also touring the world. He completed five world tours spanning over 50 countries and headlining stages such as the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

While in Vegas, another international talent found him. Thomas held auditions for an assistant, and an exquisite dancer walked through the door, who was destined to be in his life.

“My wife Tara is from Zimbabwe, she was born and raised there, but she was trained in the finest ballet dance studios in Europe,” Thomas said. “When she came and tried out for my show in Las Vegas, I was floored with her talent. When I was watching her dance I thought, ‘She would be perfect for the show!’ Little did I know, three years later she would be perfect for my life as well.

“Previously, she was the head dancer and did all of the choregraphy for a cruise ship. When she came to me, she knew little about the world of magic itself, she was truly a dancer. My greatest joy is when you wrap your arms around somebody and welcome them into the world of magic and share with them behind the scenes and how things are accomplished. When she actually started performing the magic, it enhanced her dance career. When the magic is tied into it, there’s just so much more to give and both worlds collide and it just works. She just has this way of walking across the stage and she knows what she’s doing. She truly is the finest assistant worldwide in the world of magic. There is no doubt. Her talent is amazing.”

With world-class dancing, grand illusions and a little comedy, Thomas has built his show into much more than the typical magic tricks.

“I think that so often people watch a magic show and all they see is a guy up on stage doing tricks,” Thomas said. “What sets apart Rick Thomas from the rest of the magic world, is the choreography in the show. It is a well-designed show. You are going to see the greatest grand illusions and it’s going to be hysterical comedy. I don’t fight hard to fool people. I have mastered my art. I want you to be thoroughly entertained. You are going to be fooled in the process, but I don’t want anybody to feel that I’m trying to trick them, it just happens. Within the first few minutes of the show, they forget about trying to figure it out and they just enjoy the ride.”

Thomas also loves to bring the audience into the illusion, and his shows are great for all ages.

“There’s plenty of audience participation,” he said. “The favorites always are when I bring people on stage and literally have people surround illusions as they are presented and they can look in every direction. It gives the audience the opportunity to be hands on and up close and personal with these effects. I think what sets the show apart more than anything else, it is the presentation, but it’s the personality of the presentation. You’re going to feel very comfortable with the way the show is presented. The audience is involved in every aspect of the show.”

Thomas perfected this Mansion of Dreams show in Branson, Missouri, which has been his home base for the past 10 years since leaving Vegas.

“We actually were asked to return to Vegas with the Mansion of Dreams,” he said. “I asked Tara what she would like to do, and she really fell in love with Branson. It’s bizarre, she went from Zimbabwe to England, then to Las Vegas and then to Branson. But I think it’s just the quality of life. She enjoys what we have there. I’m only five minutes away from the theater so I can finish the show and be right home. So we kept that balance.”

While the Thomas’ enjoy the comforts of Branson, they also love to bring their show on the road to give fans all over a chance to experience the magic.

“One of the great joys I have is when we’re touring across the country and I come into a town where people don’t have the chance to go out to Vegas and see these type of shows and you walk into town and they go, ‘Oh my goodness!’” Thomas said. “I’ve performed in over 50 countries in all these massive theaters across the world, and I realized, it doesn’t matter where you are, every audience that you are performing in front of at that moment is the most important audience in the entire world. So when I’m in Laughlin, I’m going to be presenting magic that I’ve presented worldwide, but it’s all about Laughlin.”

Let go of any preconceived notions and prepare to be dazzled as Thomas immerses the crowd into his world of magic. As he likes to say, ‘nothing happens until you dream,’ and his show is a dream come true. Catch him while he’s in town from Feb. 9-19 (excluding Feb. 12).

“I’m just thrilled to come back to Harrah’s,” he said. “We’re going to give you a great show that you will always remember.”