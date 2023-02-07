World Class

Like a beautiful, shining jewel, Crystal Gayle sparkles on stage, from her twinkly blue eyes and stunning mane of hair, to her angelic voice. Gayle is the youngest of eight siblings and she got her start following in the footsteps of her big sister, Loretta Lynn, who passed away last October.

“It’s still hard to comprehend,” Gayle said of her sister’s passing. “She was in good spirits up until she died. We were going to get together to sing and carry on the following week, and we got on the road and then that’s when she passed. I didn’t even realize she would, because she was doing so good. We miss her a lot, as I know a lot of other people do too.”

The two sisters sang together many times, and most recently recorded a song together for Gayle’s 2019 album “You Don’t Know Me: Classic Country.”

“We talked for many years about doing an album together, but then we’d get together and we’d just have fun. We’d laugh and carry on and just be sisters,” Gayle said. “But she did record on one of my albums, the song ‘Put It Off Until Tomorrow.’ She came to my studio and one take, that was it.”

Their sister Peggy Sue Wright also sang on the track and Gayle’s son Christos Gatzimos, co-produced, engineered and mixed the album with his mother, which is Gayle’s most recent release.

She began her career by signing to Decca Records, the same label Lynn was on. In the early ‘70s she recorded songs written by Lynn and achieved minor success, but it was clear she needed to go her own way to find her niche.

Gayle signed with United Artists Records in 1974 and switched to more of a soft, country-folk style. The shift brought her first top 10 hit with 1975’s “Wrong Road Again,” followed by her first No. 1 single “I’ll Get Over You” the next year.

After two more hit singles in 1976, Gayle was gaining momentum and her breakthrough didn’t take long. In 1977 Gayle released her fourth studio album, “We Must Believe in Magic,” containing her signature song, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” which went to No. 1 on the country charts and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. With this country/pop crossover, the singer had found her stardom, with this hit spanning the globe. “We Must Believe in Magic,” became the first album by a female country artist to certify platinum in sales by the Recording Industry Association of America.

She received the Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance Female in 1978 for “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” and also won Best Female Vocalist at the Country Music Association Awards in 1977 and ‘78 and Best Female Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 1976, ‘77 and ‘79.

With the success of “Brown Eyes Blue,” Gayle was not only becoming a household name in the U.S., but also achieving international recognition. She was in demand and toured through Japan, England, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Holland, Australia and the Far East. She hosted a Christmas special from Sweden, and a variety special taped in Finland.

“I do love traveling,” Gayle said. “I’ve been all over the world. My son was recently telling me my music is more streamed out of the country than in the country. It’s places like the Philippines, the orient, Australia — because my music was played everywhere.”

In 1979, Gayle was asked to be a part of Bob Hope’s television special “On the Road to China” where she performed on the Great Wall of China, the first female artist to do so.

“When I was asked to go with Bob Hope and their whole crew to China, I actually had to cancel a couple of things because I wanted to go,” she said. “That was just an incredible trip to be able to go there, especially with one of the greatest entertainers, Bob Hope. Prior I had done several live shows with him and that was fun, so it was nice that he wanted me to do this particular show. It was just an incredible trip. We were there over two weeks and we got to see a lot of the sights. We were at the Great Wall, we were in Beijing, Shanghai, and then we’d go out in the country. I’d love to go back now, I’m sure it’s changed.”

Through her travels, Gayle has picked up several fans and friends along the way.

“One of the best parts of being on the road, for me, as an entertainer who has been out there for awhile, is I get to see friends that I’ve made through the years — that’s special,” she said. “Of course, I’m making new ones, and that makes it better too. But seeing people that really grew with me and my music, that were there for the first No. 1, it’s really nice to be able to say, ‘Hi.’”

Over her lengthy career, Gayle has released more than 30 studio and compilation albums, three of which went platinum and five gold. She has had 22 No. 1 singles on the country charts and 34 top 10 hits.

Other achievements and accolades throughout Gayle’s career include being ranked No. 2 on “People” magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People In The World” list for 1983, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2009 and being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017, along with numerous other awards.

Her talent, her beauty and her grace shine on stage and leaves a special mark on the audience. Laughlin guests can admire this true gem when she returns to the Riverside Resort Feb. 8-11.

“Going to Laughlin, we’re part of the family there,” she said. “We’ve been there so many times and they treat us really great. We’re looking forward to being there and singing and having a good time. There’ll be hits, album cuts and we’ll take it how we feel each day.”