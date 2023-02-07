Valentine Dining

If you want to impress your date this Valentine’s Day, take them out for a memorable dinner in Laughlin. Specials below are subject to change.

Avi

Feathers Café is spicing up Valentine’s Day with a Wicked Shrimp Skewer special. Shrimp, pineapple, red pepper, and onion skewers are coated with house-made teriyaki sauce and grilled, then served with cilantro lime rice and chef’s vegetable. The special costs $24 and will be available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 14.

MoonShadow Grille will offer a Valentine’s Surf and Turf special with a 6-ounce prime filet mignon cooked to perfection, accompanied by six fried coconut shrimp, served with chef’s soup or house salad, two sides, bread service and dessert for two. The special costs $58 per person. MoonShadow Grille is regularly closed on Tuesdays, but will be open on Valentine’s Day, from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 14. The full menu will be available except the Two For $55 menu. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-3243.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a specialty three-course meal, beginning with the choice between Caesar salad or tomato bisque soup. The entrée, a 10-ounce sirloin steak and coconut fried shrimp, will be served with a stuffed baked potato and asparagus. End dinner on a sweet note with strawberry shortcake for dessert. The meal will be priced at $29 per person or $26.10 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 14.

Edgewater

Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer an elevated dinner, including grilled shrimp cocktail and a chopped wedge salad, followed by a main course of 6-ounce filet mignon served with roasted fingerling potatoes. A chocolate dome will be served for dessert. The meal will be priced at $49 per person or $44.10 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The special is available from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 14. Reservations are recommended; call 702-298-2453.

Harrah’s

The Range Steakhouse is serving a Valentine’s Day Special Trio of Filet & Seafood, which includes filet medallions topped three ways: shrimp covered in a champagne beurre blanc, grilled butter-basted lobster and Oscar-style, served with sautéed asparagus and potato croquette. Dessert of red velvet cheesecake hearts and a tuxedo-dipped strawberry will finish the meal, which costs $86.95 per person. The Range is generally closed on Tuesdays but will be open from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 14.

New Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats is the spot for a romantic Valentine’s dinner with a three course meal starting with choice of soup or salad, followed by beef tenderloin topped with a black pepper cream sauce, served with a baked potato, house vegetables and a glass of champagne. Top it off with a strawberry tartlet for dessert. The special costs $35.99 per person and is available from 4 p.m.-close Feb. 14.

Golden Nugget

Saltgrass Steakhouse is featuring three of its menu items off of the regular menu. Start with an order of Range Rattlers, which are jumbo jalapenos with shrimp, Jack cheese, cilantro and ranch dressing. For dinner choose a 6-ounce, bacon-wrapped filet with grilled or fried shrimp, or perhaps the salmon Oscar, topped with lump crab meat, red pepper flakes, green onions and fried asparagus.