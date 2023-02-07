The Big Game is this Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m. NV time. Where will you be watching the gridiron action? Laughlin is the perfect place, with plenty of dining, access to sports books and game viewing at most all of the bars within each casino.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

This will be the Chiefs’ fifth trip to the championship, with their most recent outing resulting in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The year before, the Chief’s pulled off a victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles are back in the Big Game for the fourth time. Their last showing was in 2018, when they beat the New England Patriots, avenging a loss to that same team from the 2005 Big Game.

Watch this year’s exciting matchup in Laughlin and enjoy a few specials. Viewing parties are for those 21 and older.

The Tropicana will be hosting two viewing parties. Catch the game at Tango’s Lounge with the party starting at 11 a.m. The cost to enter is $16 and includes two tickets for your choice of two beers, call drinks or soft drinks.

Brew Brothers within the Tropicana is also inviting guests for a party starting at noon, with general admission costing $65 and VIP seating costing $100. Admission includes two draft beers, call drinks or soft drinks, as well as a buffet from 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. with hot wings, pizza, grilled beer bratwurst, hot dogs, chili, fresh chicharrones, nachos, cookies and more.

El Burro Borracho at Harrah’s is hosting a party at noon for a $70 admission fee. Food will be served from 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. and will include Southwest beef and al pastor street tacos, Cholula wings, hot dogs, pizza, fresh chicharrones, queso dip and tortilla chips, churros and more. Admission also includes two draft beers, call drinks or soft drinks.

Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s will be in full game mode with a party starting at 11 a.m., with general admission costing $65. Admission includes two beers, call drinks or soft drinks, as well as a buffet from 2:30 p.m.-7 p.m. with hot wings, pizza, grilled beer bratwurst, hot dogs, chili, fresh chicharrones, nachos, cookies and more.

The Riverside Resort is offering Big Game burger specials at the Riverview Restaurant from noon-7 p.m. Feb. 8-11. The Kansas City Burger is an angus beef-brisket patty, with coleslaw, BBQ shredded pork, smoked gouda and onion rings. The Philadelphia Burger is an angus beef-brisket patty with Philly meat, grilled onions, grilled peppers and provolone cheese. Each burger will be served with fries and come with your choice of house salad or soup of the day.

Come to Bikini Bay Bar & Grill at 1955 S. Casino Dr., No. 115, to watch the game on the 150-inch screen or one of the 17 TVs and enjoy a taco and nacho bar, wings, chicken fingers and prize giveaways. They will also be giving away an authentic Nike jersey from each team and football squares will be sold. Reservations are recommended; call 702-299-3311.