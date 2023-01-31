Host with the Most

Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort & Casino never settles, they are constantly looking for ways to improve the property for both guests and employees. The most recent area to receive an upgrade was the Executive Casino Host Office.

“Don and Matt Laughlin have done it again!” Marketing and Entertainment Director Diana Fuchs said of owner Don Laughlin and COO Matt Laughlin. “Our Riverside Resort gets better looking every year. I couldn’t be more excited about moving our Casino Host Office to this new location. It is such a beautiful space, and showcases the beautiful Colorado River and Black Mountains. Employees and guests alike can’t stop gushing, which makes me both joyful and proud at the same time!”

The new office is certainly a gem, with floor to ceiling windows looking out on the river. Hosted players can enjoy that view as they sink into the new plush chairs sitting in the middle of the office, underneath two gorgeous chandeliers.

Situated beside the River View Bar, the office is at least four times larger than its previous location in the South Tower. Each casino host has their own desk to service their players.

Longtime casino host Deborah Sauceda was thrilled with the renovation.

“It’s a lot more space than we used to have,” she said. “This used to be our Keno lounge. So they put in new carpet, wallpaper and furniture, as well as adding these really beautiful chandeliers. They put in a little counter space where we will have a coffee machine and cookies for the hosted players.”

Sauceda has chosen to stay with the Riverside for 20 years for the friendly atmosphere, which she passes on to her players as well.

“I’ve worked here for 20 years and my son is now 21 and works here in group sales. He was 1 when I started here,” she said. “I like it because it’s a family-owned casino, it’s not corporate. It feels like family from my coworkers to my players. I’ve known some players for years and years.”

Casino hosts attend to gold, platinum and double platinum players in the King of Clubs Players’ Club. To reach the gold status, players must earn 15,000 base points in a six-month period. Along with having a personal casino host, players at the gold level or above receive special perks throughout the year, such as free play, tournament entry and drawings.

Last Friday, Matt Laughlin hosted a ribbon cutting celebrating the new office for the VIP players with champagne and cookies. There was a $10,000 private cash drawing for the hosted players as well.

It is free to sign up for the King of Clubs Players’ Club and open to those 21 and older. Players may enroll online at riversideresort.com/king-of-clubs-players-club-signup/ or on property at the King of Clubs desk.

Earn points by playing your favorite casino games and making purchases at Riverside restaurants, bars and gift shops. Once you reach gold level, enjoy the extra amenities as a hosted player.