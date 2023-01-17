The annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Bead and Gift Show, presented by Shows of Integrity, has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of the year for rock hounds, jewelry makers and collectors in the Colorado River region.

Shoppers will find all sorts of sparkling treasures at this year’s show coming to the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater, Wednesday-Sunday, Jan. 18-22 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) each day.

Dozens of retail and wholesale dealers will have everything from costume jewelry, gift items, beads, minerals, loose stones, Native American jewelry, fine jewelry and more.

If you have a jewelry-related business and bring your retail sales tax info, you may register to buy wholesale. This show offers some of the best dealers around the country selling domestic and imported items from around the world while providing quality and craftsmanship.

Attendees will be able to buy gold and silver chains, opal jewelry, beads from all over the world, pearls, sterling silver jewelry, wire sculptured jewelry, pendants, bracelets, earrings, precious and semi-precious stone beads and fine jewelry with precious gems such as rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds. Dealers offer both completed jewelry pieces and loose stones and findings for those who like to make and sell their own creations.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. For more information, contact Terry James at 903-815-5957.