One Great Dam Tour

Marvel at the amazing sights that surround Laughlin and the Tri-state area on an adventure with Desert Wonder Tours.

Bob Walton started his business out of Kingman in 2017 to give visitors an experience they will never forget, visiting the beautiful landmarks in our neck of the woods.

He is a Kingman native with ancestry dating back to the late 1800s, around the time the town was founded. This passion for his homeland pours into his tours, where he shares area history and details as he transports guests to the next exciting location. Visitors, as well as locals, will gain a wealth of knowledge before they even reach their destination. That’s why a trip with Desert Wonder Tours is the ultimate experience.

The destinations surely won’t disappoint either, as he takes travelers to places like a Western guest ranch, historic mining town, vineyards, underground caverns or even the Grand Canyon. One of his recently added tours takes guests on a journey up to Boulder City, to visit the Hoover Dam and a railroad museum.

The construction project of the century that was finished ahead of time and under budget in the midst of the Great Depression is one of the Seven Wonders of the Modern World. Hoover Dam was an amazing feat of ingenuity that changed the landscape of the Southwest to harness hydroelectric power from the Colorado River for Nevada, Arizona and California.

With approval from Congress, Six Companies was given the contract to begin construction in 1931, with seven years to finish the project. The dam was completed ahead of schedule and the power plant was ready for operation in 1936.

The enormous concrete arch stands 726 feet high, with a crest length of 1,244 feet and crest width of 45 feet. The thicker base is 660 feet wide and in total the dam weighs 6.6 million tons.

Upon arriving at the dam, visitors watch a short video on the history, which instills a deeper appreciation for the rest of the tour. Next, a dam tour guide will take groups down in an elevator to a viewing platform overlooking a penstock pipe, and then into the Nevada wing of the power plant, which houses the generating units. After the guided section of the tour, guests may explore a historical exhibit in the Visitor Center and an observation deck. There is also a gift shop and snack bar back by the parking lot.

Visitors can walk across the entire length of the dam, with great views of the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, which opened in 2010, rerouting US Highway 93 from the top of Hoover Dam. Vehicles can still drive over the dam, but the road leads to a parking lot and no longer connects to the highway.

After the dam, there is an optional lunch at Cornish Pasty Co. in downtown Boulder City. The Cornish pasty is a delicious and historic dish that originates from the mining days in Cornwall, England. This hearty pastry is filled with meat and vegetables and made with a thick crimped edge along one side so miners could use the crimp as a handle to hold on to while eating. The miner’s hand would often be covered in arsenic from the mine, so they would discard the handle when they were done.

But you’ll want to eat every last bite of this delicious dish at Cornish Pasty Co. There are numerous variations of the pastry pocket on the menu from Guinness stew to chicken pot pie or meatball marinara.

After lunch, the tour will stop at the Nevada State Railroad Museum to view an impressive collection of rail cars. Boulder City was the federal townsite established for workers on the dam project. Both the U.S. Government and Six Companies operated railroads between the Boulder City Yard and Hoover Dam. Learn how railroads made the dam possible, and continued to facilitate the construction process into the 1960s. After the museum, guests will be transported back to Laughlin or their pick-up site.

This tour costs $139 per person and lasts six-seven hours with transportation time. Any of Desert Wonder Tours’ trips can be customized to fit your schedule and needs. Book online at DesertWonderTours.com or call 928-716-2046 to discuss options.

More Tours

Oatman Historic Mining Village, Burros, Route 66 Museum, Cool Springs: First stop is the Powerhouse Visitors Center/Arizona Route 66 and Electric Vehicle museums in Kingman. Next, travel on Route 66 to Cool Springs camp and service station, built in the mid-1920s and enjoy beautiful scenic views of Sitgreaves Pass. Then, experience an exciting drive winding through the Black Mountains to arrive at the historic mining town of Oatman. Spend a fascinating afternoon in the antique shops and interacting with roaming burros.

Grand Canyon West Rim/Skywalk, Joshua Tree Forest: Grand Canyon West Rim is approximately 4,000 feet above the canyon floor where the Colorado River runs through. The first stop is Hualapai Ranch, then on to scenic Eagle Point where you have the option to walk out on the glass Skywalk bridge, then the last stop at Guano Point. Next, the van heads to nearby Grand Canyon Western Ranch for lunch with the singing cowboy in a Western restaurant. Heading back to town, you’ll take a short trip through the Joshua Tree forest for pictures.

Grand Canyon Caverns, Route 66 & Electric Vehicle Museums: Your adventure begins with a stop at the Kingman Powerhouse Visitors Center/Route 66 & Electric Vehicle Museums. The Route 66/Electric Vehicle Museum depicts the historical evolution of travel along the 35th parallel that became Route 66. Next the journey continues through Peach Springs and the Hualapai Indian reservation, arriving at Grand Canyon Caverns for your tour 200 feet below the surface.

Wine & Distillery Tastings/World Shopping Experience: Another option for a tasting tour involves a few different spirits and unique shopping. Start with a wine tasting from Little Old Wine Drinkers, then head to the Import Corner to browse hand-picked worldly treasures from more than 35 countries. Finish with a spirit tasting at Arizona’s oldest craft distillery, Desert Diamond Distillery, known for its award-winning rum, whiskey and vodka. Enjoy lunch on a historic train car at the distillery.

Scenic Desert Wine Tasting/Distillery Tour, Historic Route 66 Museums: This trip also begins with a stop at the Kingman Powerhouse Visitors Center/Route 66 & Electric Vehicle Museums. Next, travel along Route 66 to Little Old Wine Drinkers Winery for tastings. Then your group will be chauffeured to Desert Diamond Distillery before going to Red Cellar & Bistro downtown for another wine tasting and lunch.

Horseback Riding Thru Joshua Tree Forest & Lunch with Singing Cowboy: Travel to the Grand Canyon Western Ranch where guests will be treated to an hour-long horseback riding tour through a Joshua Tree forest with a buffalo habitat sighting. Return to the ranch for lunch and be serenaded by a singing cowboy.

London Bridge/English Village: Head to Lake Havasu City for a half-day tour where you can stroll through the English Village and walk across the London Bridge, which was brought there from England more than 50 years ago. Pick up a souvenir and learn about the bridge’s history at the visitor center.

Keepers of the Wild Nature Park: Journey on Route 66 to a 175-acre nature park protecting over 130 different types of animal life, including lions, tigers, wolves, bears, leopards, primates, and various wildlife indigenous to the beautiful Southwest. The park provides excellent care and natural habitats for these animals.