Great Debate

Get ready for a showdown! On which side will you stand when the Beatles vs. Stones battle it out on stage? Well, you actually don’t have to decide, because guests of the show will get to hear their favorites from both groups all in one night.

The debate on which British Invasion band is top dog will never be final, but everyone can agree that both The Beatles and The Rolling Stones shaped rock and roll history with their endless catalogues of hits. Harrah’s Laughlin brings the Beatles vs. Stones tribute show to its Fiesta Showroom with public performances Dec. 28-30 to share this great music from both parties.

On one side, Start Me Up takes the energy up a notch with their Rolling Stones tribute act, which features Sam Cunningham (Charlie Watts), Russell Olsen (Keith Richards), Mark Pont (Mick Jagger), Albert LaRoche (Bill Wyman) and Terry Myers (Ron Wood).

Portraying The Beatles is renowned tribute band Abbey Road, which includes members Axel Clarke (Ringo), Nate Bott (John), Chris Paul Overall (Paul) and Doug Courture (George).

Clarke is longest tenured member of Abbey Road, being selected to play Ringo from the initial casting call.

“I was there pretty much when it started back in 2009,” Clarke said. “Our manager Andy was doing theatrical productions and he had a Beatles play he was trying to get off the ground, so rather than getting an established band, he decided to build one from scratch. So it was an open audition with like 20 Pauls, 20 Ringos, 20 Johns and 20 Georges all in a room and they just mixed and matched combinations until they got the four they liked.”

Each member was chosen with great attention to detail from musical ability to stage presence and resemblance. Clarke was picked from the pack and jumped at the opportunity to play “the best music ever written.”

“I was already playing with other tribute bands so I was kind of used to that,” he said. “If you’re going to play other people’s music, you may as well play the very best music, and The Beatles certainly have the best music ever written. So it was a no-brainer to get into it. I was a big fan obviously. It’s fun to do the music and getting to play a character as well. I didn’t expect I’d still be doing it in 2022, but it turned out to be a good gig.”

To nail Ringo’s part, Clarke said it takes constant rehearsal.

“It’s a challenge, he’s a very unique drummer in his style and his physical presence,” he said. “It’s a constant learning and relearning process. He plays very differently than I do as a regular drummer, so I tape the show and constantly go back and watch and see where I’m slipping out of character and playing like me and not like Ringo. I’ve been at it since 2009 and I still go in my studio at home and review and practice.”

It is this dedication from all of the members which makes Abbey Road, as well as Start Me Up, two of the best tributes in the business. Each band plays separately, but it’s even better when they get together for the Beatles vs. Stones Musical Showdown.

“The first time we took a shot at the showdown was around 2012, just as kind of a one-off show that we thought would be fun to do,” Clarke said. “It obviously had legs, so we just started transitioning over to doing that. Probably 70% of our gigs are Beatles vs. Stones now.”

This rock duel plays up the rivalry, yet it works so well because both bands are beloved by fans around the world. For the past decade, they have had 1,500 performances across the country and abroad.

“It’s bang for your buck,” Clarke said. “The Beatles and The Stones are the two most iconic rock bands, so putting them both in the same show, people can’t resist. We’re always trying to come up with new lines and little playful jabs at each other, but it’s all in good spirit.”

Each group will have their time to shine, with three costume changes each, depicting the different time periods.

“We’ll each do two sets and then we do an encore together,” Clarke explained. “The Beatles have quite a few iconic looks so we try to get in as many costumes as we can. Kind of the curse of doing The Beatles is, there’s no shortage of hits to play. You could tell us to do a 3-hour show and we’d still leave classic hit songs out of the set. It’s always a unique challenge to get in as many hits as we can.”

Guests will surely be delighted with the selection, because every song in the set is a smash. Don’t miss this battle of the greats while Beatles vs. Stones is in town this week.