Christmas Dining

Let the Laughlin resorts do the cooking this Christmas and take the family out for a delicious holiday meal.

Edgewater

Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a joyous holiday feast to include a filet and grilled shrimp served with roasted butternut squash and grilled asparagus with the choice of soup or salad, priced at $45, or $40.50 with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The special will be available from 2 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a special holiday meal to include a 12-ounce prime rib, served with the choice of a salad or chef’s vegetable soup, a baked potato and a slice of ginger spice cake, priced at $26, or $23.40 with a True Rewards card when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The special is available beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 through Friday, Dec. 30.

Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats invites guests for a dinner of turkey breast and honey-glazed ham, served with dinner roll, green bean casserole, mashed or sweet potato, stuffing and choice of soup or salad. Enjoy pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. The special costs $24.99 and is available from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

Tropicana

Carnegie’s Café will serve a Christmas Day special with the choice of traditional roasted turkey with corn bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sautéed green beans, cranberry sauce and a soft dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled country ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sautéed green beans and a soft dinner roll. The special costs $17.99 and is served 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Add a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $2.99.

Harrah’s

The Beach Café will offer a Christmas special with the choice of traditional roasted turkey with corn bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sautéed green beans, cranberry sauce and a soft dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled country ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, sautéed green beans and a soft dinner roll. The special costs $17.99 and is served 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Add a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $2.99.

The Range Steakhouse has crafted a delectable Christmas special featuring an herb-crusted, slow-roasted tenderloin with red demi-glace, topped with mushroom medley, maple glazed sweet potato mash and sautéed blend of winter vegetables. The special costs $84.95 per person and is served from 3 p.m.-close.

Avi

Feathers Café is featuring a holiday meal of traditional turkey or bourbon glazed ham accompanied by traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, sweet potatoes, citrus butter glazed carrots, dinner rolls, and your choice of butternut squash soup or house salad, with choice of apple, cherry, or pumpkin pie. The special costs $24.99 and is available beginning at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25.

Feathers Café Holiday Hours:

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 23-24 (7 a.m.-10 p.m.).

Sunday–Tuesday, Dec. 25–27 (7 a.m.-9 p.m.).

MoonShadow Grille will be offering several Christmas meal options, all starting with the choice of butternut squash soup or a house salad and including bread service. Entrée choices include: Slow-roasted prime rib served with au jus and creamy horseradish sauce, king cut for $56 and queen cut for $45; Jack Daniel’s brown sugar glazed ham for $36; Salmon grilled to medium rare and topped with dill and lemon champagne cream sauce for $40; Marry Me Chicken including pan-seared chicken breast topped with creamy mushrooms and bacon beurre sauce for $35; Spicy crab linguine with lobster and crab tossed with crème fraiche and mustard sauce served on a bed of linguine and topped with sliced jalapenos for $45. Guests may select two sides to accompany the entrée from chef’s vegetable, au gratin potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry wild rice or steak fries.

Add a dessert from salted caramel lava cake with vanilla bean crème for $14; New York cheesecake served plain, or with your choice of strawberry, chocolate truffle, or salted caramel sauce for $14; or chocolate chip cookie with milk mousse $11.

The specials are available from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. Reservations are encouraged; call 702-535-5535, extension 3243.

MoonShadow Grille Christmas Holiday Hours:

Friday, Dec. 23 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Saturday, Dec. 24 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.).

Sunday, Dec. 25 (2 p.m.–9 p.m.).

Monday–Tuesday, Dec. 26–27 (Closed).

Riverside Resort

The Riverview Restaurant is serving a holiday platter with soup or salad, baked ham, turkey with giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie. The special costs $18.99 and will be served from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Riverside Buffet will offer a special Christmas Champagne Brunch featuring all of your favorite breakfast and lunch items, including some holiday specials and champagne. The brunch buffet costs $24.99 and is available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Christmas Dinner Buffet will include more than 40 hot and cold items, including a carving station with roast beef, ham, and lamb, along with turkey trimmings, shrimp scampi, salmon, BBQ pork ribs, beef goulash, chicken cordon bleu, stuffed pork loin, beef short ribs burgundy, asparagus beef roulage, a deli bar, with a variety or sides and salads. Browse a selection of holiday desserts at the pastry station. The Dinner Buffet costs $22.99 and will be available from 3:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

The Prime Rib Room on the River will serve its traditional menu of prime rib, chicken cordon bleu or fish of the day, plus ham carved tableside and a salad bar, potato bar and dessert bar. The cost is $24.99 and the restaurant will be open from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The Gourmet Room will be offering a special menu prepared by Chef Torren, available from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25.