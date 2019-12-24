New Year’s Celebration

When “Jazzin'” Jeanne Brei decided to call her group The Speakeasy Swingers, it seems appropriate for the kind of vintage song and dance shows they deliver, or so one would think.

Yet people in a younger age bracket didn’t know what a speakeasy was, while others’ idea of “swinging” had nothing at all to do with dancing. A “speakeasy” used to mean an illicit establishment that sold illegal alcoholic beverages mostly during the Prohibition era in the 1930s, when the music was usually jazz-tinged and the dancing and fashion was considered a bit risqué for the time.