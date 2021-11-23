Thanksgiving Dining

Gather with friends and family this Thanksgiving for a delicious holiday meal at the Laughlin casino resorts. All specials listed are available Thursday, Nov. 25 only and are Nevada time.

Harrah’s Laughlin

The Beach Café will serve traditional roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, a garden salad and soft dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, green bean casserole, a garden salad and soft dinner roll. Both options are $19.99 and come with apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. Specials are available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Range will have a special holiday meal starting with fresh pumpkin bisque topped with a pumpkin haystack, followed by sliced roasted turkey with an apple sausage stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, sweet potato au gratin, haricot vert casserole, savory turkey gravy and fresh cranberry conserve, with a dessert of pumpkin crème brule with whip cream and a gingersnap cookie for $49. The special is served from 3 p.m.-9 p.m.

New Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats will be offering a Thanksgiving dinner of roasted turkey with turkey gravy or honey glazed ham for $24.99; or 12-ounce prime rib with au jus for $30.99. All dinners come with choice of soup or house salad, mashed sweet potato, green bean casserole, stuffing, dinner roll and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a special holiday meal with the choice between roasted turkey or honey baked ham, served with mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie for $24 per person, or $21.60 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The special will be available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tropicana Laughlin

Carnegie’s Café will serve traditional roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, a garden salad and soft dinner roll; or honey bourbon grilled ham with mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, green bean casserole, a garden salad and soft dinner roll. Both options are $19.99 and come with apple or pumpkin pie for dessert. Specials are available 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Edgewater

Stockman’s Steakhouse will be serving a holiday to include the choice between smoked turkey or stuffed pork loin with toasted pine nut and cranberry dressing, garlic mashed potatoes, glazed whole baby carrots, broccolini and pumpkin pie for $38 per person or $34.20 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The special will be available 2 p.m.-10 p.m.

Riverside Resort

Feast on a Thanksgiving Buffet with carved ham, turkey with all of the trimmings, roast beef, lamb, salmon in lobster sauce, pork with orange cranberry sauce, chicken poblano, pot roast, crab cakes, chicken Mediterranean, Waldorf salad, shrimp and crab salad, peel and eat shrimp, Ambrosia salad, an assortment of cakes and pies and many other items. The Riverside Buffet will be open for brunch 8 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner 2:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Brunch costs $14.99 and dinner costs $19.99.

In place of the Gourmet Room’s regular menu, chef Torren has prepared a special menu featuring traditional roasted Tom turkey with all of the trimmings and many more delectable entrees. Dining is open from 1 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Prime Rib Room on the River will offer turkey and ham carved tableside along with its regular menu of prime rib and chicken cordon bleu, salad bar, potato bar and desserts galore. Dinner is priced at $22.99 and will be available 2 p.m.-9 p.m.

The Riverview Restaurant will feature a Pilgrim Combo Platter with ham, turkey, all the trimmings, soup or salad and choice of pumpkin or pecan pie for dessert. The platter is $16.99 and will be offered 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Avi

Feathers Café will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, choice of butternut squash soup or house salad, and choice of three sides from traditional stuffing, mashed potatoes with giblet gravy, baked potato, green bean casserole or green bean almondine. For dessert, choose apple, cherry or pumpkin pie. The special will be served from noon-9 p.m. and costs $19.99. Feathers will have its regular menu available to guests starting at 7 a.m.

MOONSHADOW Grille will offer a traditional turkey dinner with white and dark meat, sausage and apple stuffing, loaded mashed potatoes, giblet gravy and bacon mac and cheese fro $39. They will offer three other entrees, including slow-roasted prime rib (king cut $56, queen cut $45), honey garlic salmon for $40 and Florentine chicken for $35. Each of these entrees come with a savory pumpkin bisque or garden salad, choice of green bean casserole or green bean almondine and choice of two sides from sausage and apple stuffing, loaded mashed potatoes, bacon mac and cheese, baked potato or wild rice. Complete your meal with molten pumpkin cheesecake $10, cheesecake $9 or pumpkin pie $9. MOONSHADOW Grille’s regular menu and Two for $55 menu will not be available Thanksgiving day. Dining will be open from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. Reservations are suggested; call 702-535-5555 ext. 3243.