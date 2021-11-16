What’s Comin’ Up

Plan your next visit to Laughlin with plenty of great entertainment slated for the month of December.

Kevin Johnson

Recognized as one of the world’s top 10 ventriloquists Kevin Johnson came into the spotlight with his run on season one of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Johnson’s act started at San Diego’s Legoland California Theme Park where he performed 8, 824 shows in nine years. He was twice honored as the “Best Male Performer,” making him the only performer at any amusement park worldwide to be recognized twice by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions. Kevin has always been known for his “clean comedy” and is loved and appreciated by audiences of all ages. Catch his amazing show at the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 1-5 (7 p.m.).

Craft Fair

Golden Nugget Laughlin is hosting its 24th annual Craft Fair inside the Rush Lounge Friday, Dec. 3 (8 a.m.-4 p.m.). Come shop the several vendors, with proceeds from booth rent being donated to Bullhead City/Laughlin Fire Fighters Holiday Toy Drive. Vendors can sign up for a booth now through Nov. 30 by calling 702-298-7210.

Run Laughlin

Run Laughlin is an annual tradition with runners traversing a beautiful desert course through two states — Nevada and Arizona (the 5K is only in Nevada). The race will be Saturday, Dec. 4 with the half marathon starting at 7 a.m., 12K starting at 7:50 a.m. and 5K starting at 8 a.m. The start and finish line for the 5K and 12K is in front of In N Out on Casino Drive and the start line for the half marathon is at Laughlin High School, with the finish line in front of In N Out. There is an after race party with music, beer and prizes. For more information and to register, visit RunLaughlin.com.

McKenzie’s Rage

at the River

Southern Nevada Offroad Enthusiasts present McKenzie’s Rage at the River Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 9-12 at Laughlin Events Park. Cars and trucks will soar over jumps and slide through turns on a 14-mile desert course. Spectators are welcome. For more information, visit SnoreRacing.net.

The Nutcracker

The holiday season comes to life in the Anaheim Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker,” the classic heartwarming tale of Clara and her Nutcracker doll who changes her woeful winter into a feast in Candyland. The Nutcracker ballet is a cornerstone of seasonal family entertainment and tradition. Audiences will experience battling toy soldiers and menacing mice, Russian dancers, prancing Bon Bons and Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers.” The production returns to the Riverside Resort Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 9-11 (7 p.m.), with matinee performances Saturday-Sunday Dec. 11-12 (3 p.m.).

Felipe Esparza

Felipe Esparza is a stand-up comedian and actor, known for winning “Last Comic Standing” in 2010, his 2012 stand-up special “They’re Not Gonna Laugh at You,” his recurring appearances on “Superstore” and “The Eric Andre Show,” his podcast “What’s Up Fool?” on the All Things Comedy Network, his 2017 HBO special, “Translate This,” and his most recent stand-up special, “Bad Decisions,” which premiered on Netflix in 2020 in both English and Spanish. Esparza is bringing his Unmasked Tour to the Pavilion Theater at Tropicana Laughlin on Saturday, Dec. 11 (8 p.m.).

The Platters — Very Merry Christmas Show

The Platters vocal evolution continues to this day through the crisp vocal stylings of members Wayne Miller, Adele Galinda Martin, Lance Bernard Bryant and Kenny Williams, all under the musical direction of Michael Larson. The Platters’ recently released LP, “Back to Basics with The Platters LIVE!” captures the blueprint of the sounds made famous by The Platters. Today the group continues to open the hearts and minds of new generations of music consumers to the rich vocal and historical tradition that is The Platters, making their timeless melodies relevant to all ages of fans. They will be putting on a special holiday show at the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 15-19 (7 p.m.).

Good Vibrations

Much more than just your typical tribute band, Good Vibrations celebrates the legacy and spirit of the legendary California icons by re-creating the timeless music, youthful appearance and excitement of seeing the original Beach Boys lineup live, once again in their mid-1960s prime. Surf’s up so Good Vibrations will take you on a ride Monday-Thursday, Dec. 27-30 and Saturday, Jan. 1 (8 p.m.) at Harrah’s Laughlin’s Fiesta Showroom.

Winter Dance Party

Winter Dance Party is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper’s final tour, and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the ‘50s era, including “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace,” and many more. John Mueller, the critically-acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical “Buddy… the Buddy Holly Story,” performs as Buddy Holly, with Linwood Sasser as the Big Bopper and Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens. Catch Winter Dance Party Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 29-Jan. 2 (7 p.m.) at the Riverside Resort.