Cross Over

Known to many as simply “Hootie,” Darius Rucker has been delighting fans with his deep voice and infectious smile since his debut album with The Blowfish in 1994.

Rucker had dreamt of being a singer ever since he was just four years old.

“It’s the only thing I’ve ever wanted to be,” Rucker said. “I discovered Al Green as a kid and ever since I heard him and started singing along and realizing I could do it, that’s all I ever wanted to do. I sang in the school choirs and a little bit in church and stuff like that. I basically sang whenever I could.”

However, he didn’t form a band until college. Rucker met Mark Bryan while attending the University of South Carolina and the two formed Hootie & The Blowfish in 1986, later adding members Jim Sonefeld and Dean Felber. After playing the bar scene for a few years they were discovered and signed to Atlantic Records in 1993.

Their debut album “Cracked Rear View” is certified 21x platinum. It was a breakout smash for the group, and the bestselling album of 1995. The album contained four hit singles, including “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry,” “Time” and their signature song “Only Wanna Be With You.” The album’s success lead to two Grammy wins for the group in 1996 — Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group for “Let Her Cry.”

The band released four more albums through 2005. Rucker also released a solo R&B album, “Back To Then,” in 2002. In 2008 Hootie & The Blowfish took a hiatus and Rucker announced he would be pursuing a solo career in country music, a genre he had always loved.

“I had been saying for years to the guys that if I ever got a chance I was going to make a country record. I’d always been a country music fan,” Rucker said. “So when we decided we weren’t going to tour, I figured it’s time for me to go to Nashville.”

He wasn’t expecting a huge reception to his crossover, he simply wanted to fulfill his dream to record country music.

“I wasn’t expecting any real success,” Rucker said. “I was just happy that somebody else was going to pay for me to make my record. I didn’t really worry about what my fans would think, I just wanted to go make the music.”

Nonetheless, fans loved it. His first three singles from his debut country album, “Learn to Live,” all went to No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

“It was shocking, my first single went to No. 1,” Rucker said. “That was cool and unexpected and then I knew that this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Rucker was the first solo African American artist to chart a No. 1 country hit since Charley Pride’s “Night Games” in 1983. He was also the first African American to win the Country Music Association New Artist of the Year award (2009).

With his 2010 follow up album, “Charleston, SC 1966,” Rucker scored two more No. 1 country singles with “Come Back Song” and “This.”

It was his third album, 2011’s “True Believer” that cemented Rucker’s place in country music. It contained Rucker’s cover of “Wagon Wheel,” perhaps his most memorable country tune, which hit No. 1 on the charts and earned him the Grammy win for Best Solo Country Performance. In 2012 Rucker was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Rucker has released two more country studio albums, 2015’s “Southern Style” and 2017’s “When Was the Last Time,” as well as his latest No. 1 single, 2020’s “Beers and Sunshine.” He’s currently finishing up his sixth country album set for release early next year.

“I’m just about done with it and really, really, crazy excited about it,” Rucker said. “There was a lot of stuff to write about, with what’s going on in my life, what’s going on in the world, everything — there was a lot of stuff to write about. I just think the record’s incredible, the best record I’ve made. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Fans can get a taste with the single “My Masterpiece,” which Rucker released in March. It’s a love song penned by Rucker, Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman, with a “swaying melody and lyrics that prize true love over all else.”

As for Hootie & The Blowfish, the band reunites occasionally and new music is never off the table. The group did release a new studio album in 2019, titled “Imperfect Circle” and toured the country the same year. That will have to suffice for Blowfish fans until the band gets the itch again.

“We’ll do something again sometime,” Rucker said. “When the time is right and we all feel it, like we did this time, we’ll do something else. But nothing new anytime soon.”

However, fans can get in on a fun Mexico excursion with the band’s inaugural destination concert vacation event, HootieFest: The Big Splash. For four nights, Jan. 26-29, 2022, guests will party in Cancun with Hootie and supporting bands, Barenaked Ladies, Blues Traveler, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sister Hazel and more.

“We used to do this great thing in Charleston every year that people would travel to see for a weekend and after 2019 and the success of that tour and the fact that we just don’t play very often, we decided to do a destination thing,” Rucker said. “I’m glad we did, it’s going to be a party.”

But fans don’t have to wait that long to party with Rucker, he’s stopping by the Laughlin Event Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 with openers, the Eli Young Band.

“Oh it’s going to be a party,” Rucker said. “With the hits I’ve had, we just want to come out and we want everybody to leave there going I want to see that again. Just a party and a great time — that’s what we bring.”