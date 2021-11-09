Grit & Grime

With heart pumping, legs burning, muscles exhausted and mind drained, the world’s most elite athletes will not rest until completing as many laps as possible around the Tough Mudder track in 24 hours with the hope of being named World’s Toughest Mudder.

This championship event comes to Laughlin for the first time Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14 at the Laughlin Events Park.

“Over 1,200 participants from all over the world will converge on Laughlin to run 24 hours, from noon on Saturday to noon on Sunday, on a 5-mile course with the most challenging obstacles that we have in our repertoire, vying for over $35,000 in prize money,” Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin said. “World’s Toughest Mudder is our global championship event and it will feature some of the world’s most talented and accomplished elite endurance runners.”

Competitors have been hard at work keeping their bodies at a peak performance level.

“We’ve got one of the best professional fields we’ve had in years,” McLaughlin said. “People have been training for the past two years and are excited to get back out there, and to return to Nevada. We had been in Lake Las Vegas for World’s Toughest Mudder 2014-2017. It was a beloved location and our community was excited to see us return back to the desert, so we’re bringing the world to your neck of the woods.”

For a chance at the prize money, participants must qualify as an “elite” by running at a previous Tough Mudder event this year, but anyone can take on the challenge and participate in the “open” category.

“In order to participate as an elite and be able to earn prize money and awards you do have to qualify by participating in one of our other events throughout the course of the year,” McLaughlin said. “So we’ve got about 250 people participating in the elite field, we call them contenders, and another 1,000 people participating in the open field.”

Elite and open runners still will be tackling the same obstacles at the same time.

“That’s really one of the cool things about this experience is you’ll get people who are relatively new to their journey who are going to go out and maybe do 10 or 20 miles over the course of 24 hours, helping people who are at the top of their game, who are the best ultra runners and elite athletes in the world, who are going to go out and do 100 miles over the course of 24 hours,” McLaughlin said. “They’re all on the same course together, all running side by side, relying on each other for help and support. So it’s an experience that you don’t really see in any other competitive event.”

Another unique factor of this race is the winner may not necessarily be the fastest runner, but the person with the endurance to complete the most laps.

“It’s a 5-mile circuit course with 20 obstacles on it. They’ll start at noon and they’ll try to complete as many 5-mile laps as they can in the span of 24 hours,’ McLaughlin said. “Most participants bring a support crew who sets up an entire campsite for them to provide them food and wardrobe changes. Some will take breaks to nap throughout the night, others will continue to run for 24 hours straight. Everybody’s got a different strategy on how they approach it, but it’s quite a sight to see.”

This course is not for the faint of heart. Physical endurance and mental fortitude will be pushed to the limit.

“Most of these obstacles are ones that leave you pretty racked after doing just one lap, much less 20 times,” McLaughlin said. “Tough Mudder’s obstacles are really based on testing physical abilities or pushing mental fears. Our challenges are pretty immersive. We’ve got a signature obstacle called Electro Shock Therapy, where 10,000 bolt wires hang down through a 40-foot long area. You’ve got to run through the wires and try to avoid enough wires to make sure you don’t get shocked.

“There’s another obstacle called Cry Baby where a chamber is filled with a heavy menthol gas that’s a really strong mint scent. It makes your eyes burn and gives you a hard time breathing and you have to get through the dense fog to get out the other side.”

Since World’s Toughest Mudder is a competitive event, runners cannot skip any of the obstacles.

“To take on World’s Toughest Mudder, every obstacle is either a must-complete obstacle or has an associated penalty with it,” McLaughlin said. “So if you attempt it and don’t complete it or fail the obstacle, you’ve got to complete the penalty. That’s really to maintain the competition of the event.”

Athletes are tracked all along the course to ensure there’s no cutting corners.

“We have an electronic timing system,” McLaughlin said. “So everybody runs with a little chip attached to their jersey and we track their lap counts at multiple points throughout the course to make sure they’re not taking any shortcuts.”

The athletes who sign up for this 24-hour challenge aren’t the type to take shortcuts anyway. They have been training for years to prepare their mind and body to tackle this competition, because it’s not just about speed.

“We do see a lot of crossover athletes who may have done ultra running or other forms of long sports endurance come over to participating, but it’s a really unique sport,” McLaughlin said. “If you look at a lot of people who do ultra running and ultra marathons, you’re looking at people who are optimized for moving for 24 hours straight. Usually they’re pretty thin, they’ve got great endurance, they’ve got an amazing metabolism and they can keep their legs going for hours. But here, you’ve not only got to run for an extended period of time, you’ve got to be able to use your upper and lower body to climb, to conquer monkey bars, and to get up big walls.

“You’ve also got to have the mental endurance to be able to go through 24 hours of being wet and cold and hot and sunny. In Laughlin the weather changes substantially during daytime to nighttime in November. So the elements are going to test you just as much, and the typical ultra runner is not necessarily cut out for that type of mental grit and endurance as much as just the straight running. So it brings a really well-rounded, incredible athlete out.”

Participants decide when they need a break for food, water or rest, and many have a helpful crew at their campsite in the event village.

“On World’s Toughest Mudder weekend, we’ll have a full village with over 700 campsites,” McLaughlin said. “They’ll set up on Saturday they’ll have their pit spaces in what we call the pit area. We have amenities for them there, from fire pits and movies, to a hospitality area where they can get warm beverages and heat up their food. Often times, the average participant will consume between 6,000-7,000 calories over the course of running the event. So their crew are preparing quite a bit of food for them.”

Spectators are allowed in the event village as well to watch the action unfold and enjoy the amenities. Spectators must have a ticket, which costs $10, and can be purchased at the gate or ahead of time online at ToughMudder.com/events/worlds-toughest-mudder.