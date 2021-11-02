Honest and humble — two words that don’t describe just anybody in the entertainment industry, but perfectly characterize country music star Justin Moore.

He’s been on the radar for more than a decade and charted 10 No. 1 hits so far, including his most recent smash, “We Didn’t Have Much.” Yet Moore remains close to his roots as a simple country boy from Arkansas, which comes through in his relatable music.

Moore said he wasn’t all that interested in music until his junior year of high school.

“You know it was a little later for me than a lot of people,” Moore said. “I didn’t really get into pursuing music as a career until I was a junior or senior in high school, so 17 or 18 years old. I was so obsessed with sports, all I cared about was baseball and basketball. I sang in church because my parents made me, but as far as choosing to pursue this as a career, it was later than most.”

After seeing his uncle on stage, his interest grew.

“My uncle was always in a band while I was growing up and at around 17 years old I would jump up on stage with him and his band at VFW clubs and moose lodges and sing Skynyrd and Hank Jr. and I thought, ‘well that’s pretty cool,’” he said. “I had always envisioned going to college and had some opportunities to do that, but I had kind of fell in love with music at that point. So I thought, ‘You know what, I can always go back to college.’ And my parents were super supportive of me. They said, ‘Hey if you want to go give this a whirl, go do it right now while you’re single and don’t have kids or responsibilities.’ So fortunately they were supportive of me and I moved to Nashville in 2002.”

While Nashville is the hub for country music, it’s difficult to make an impression and seal a deal, but Moore’s perseverance lead him to success.

“I think I was cautiously optimistic,” Moore said. “I was confident in myself and my work ethic and my abilities as an artist, but it’s such a difficult industry to be successful in, much less sustain longevity. It’s near impossible, so I feel really blessed that we have been able to do that. I don’t really know what to attribute it to because there’s a lot of people out there a lot more talented than I am that haven’t enjoyed the same type of success, but certainly I’m appreciative of it.”

He signed with Valory Music Group and released his self-titled debut album in August 2009. His first single off the album, “Small Town USA,” went to No. 1 and kicked off what would be a lasting career in country music.

He was invited to tour with two of his musical influences, Hank Williams, Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

“I have been lucky to do a number of things with Hank Jr.,” Moore said. “My first tour that I was ever on was Hank Jr. and Lynyrd Skynyrd, which was pretty awesome for a hillbilly from Arkansas — that’s about as good as it gets.”

Moore recounted that a lot of his career “firsts” are the memories he holds dear.

“Playing the Opry for the first time was really special, because I’m a guy who kind of prides myself on being somewhat of a historian of country music and appreciate all of the folks who came before me. So that’s really special to play there,” Moore said. “I still remember doing our first headlining tour in an arena with the tractor trailers with my name on them, I think that was back in ’13, that’s really special. As far as singles, our first big record, ‘Small Town USA,’ you know that’s the reason why we’re still around because that one rung the bell for us. And many special moments after that, certainly.”

Moore’s fans have kept him in the limelight because of his honest approach and relatable songs.

“I’ve written probably 80-90 percent of what I’ve recorded throughout my career,” Moore said. “As far as lyrically and the content, I just try to be honest. I don’t try to go out and say something or be something that I’m not because the fans can certainly see through that. So I just try to be honest and I think part of our success is I’ve always picked songs or written songs that provide insight as to who I am as a person. People obviously want to know what you look like on the TV and sound like on the radio, but I think it matters more to them that they know who you are. And I think that’s been a big part of our success.”

He draws his songwriting inspiration from his family and everyday life, which hits home with the fans.

“My wife and I have been married for 14 years and we have three daughters and a little boy, so certainly there’s no shortage of material there,” he laughed “We go through the same things that people who come to our shows do. We all go through the same things in life — trials, tribulations, success and the lack of. I’ve kind of learned that if it’s something I can relate to, most of the time my fans can as well.”

A couple of Moore’s biggest hits are “You Look Like I Need A Drink” and “Why We Drink,” so what is his drink of choice?

“You know it changes with the seasons, but for the most part Titos is kind of my go-to,” he said.

Moore is back on tour promoting his sixth studio album, “Straight Outta the Country,” which came out earlier this year. He said there are a few things he always takes on the road with him.

“Iced tea, chewing tobacco and I have — my wife calls it a ‘blankie’ — but a specific blanket she bought me years ago that’s super soft. I sound like a three year old,” he laughed.

And to get pumped up before a show, all he needs is the radio.

“We play country music on the bus as loud as we can,” he said. “I don’t really warm up or anything, so my warm ups consist of me singing along with the radio on the bus for 20 minutes or so.”

Laughlin guests have the chance to catch Moore in town Saturday, Nov. 6 (8 p.m.) at Harrah’s Laughlin’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater, and he’s sure to give the crowd their “money’s worth.”

“We obviously have to play our hits, but we have been trying to do some of the new stuff too,” Moore said. “We’ve been doing the new single (‘With a Woman You Love’) for a couple of weeks now and we do a couple of tunes off the most recent album that came out in April. But you know I say this on stage every night, our main goal is for anybody who bought a ticket to be at our show to leave feeling like they got their money’s worth.”

“With a Woman You Love” was released Oct. 1 and is the first single off of Moore’s upcoming 2022 album.

“We haven’t yet recorded all of it but we’re pretty close,” he said. “I would guess it would be out early next year. I’m really excited about it. I think it’s a really good collection of songs and really can’t wait for the fans to hear them. And for the new single — you know it’s been a long time since we put a love song out, so we kind of felt like it might be time for that, so hopefully people dig this one.”