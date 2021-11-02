Hat down, guitar up. Dwight Yoakam shimmies around the stage in his skin-tight blue jeans with a little fringe flying and audiences can’t get enough.

Yoakam found his groove after leaving Nashville for Los Angeles and he burst onto the scene in 1986 with his debut record, “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.”

Yoakam took his influences, like Hank Williams, Merle Haggard and Elvis Presley, and sifted through them to create a blend of country and rock and came up with a completely new sound. His “hillbilly” music had just the right amount of twang with some rocking guitar riffs thrown in.

“Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.” was a breakout hit and spawned his first two hit singles — “Honky Tonk Man,” and a remake of the Johnny Horton song “Guitars, Cadillacs.” His video for “Honky Tonk Man” was the first country music video played on MTV.

Yoakam’s follow-up album, “Hillbilly Deluxe,” hit No. 1 as well, backed by four singles that all made the Top 10 on the Hot Country Singles chart.

“Buenas Noches from a Lonely Room,” followed in 1988 and included Yoakam’s first No. 1, a duet with his musical idol, Buck Owens, on “Streets of Bakersfield.”

His fourth album, “If There Was a Way,” was another success, selling more than 2 million copies. It earned double-platinum status in the U.S. and produced five top 50 singles. In 1993, Yoakam released his most successful album to date, “This Time,” which reached triple platinum status.

Yoakam has released 10 additional studio albums, the most recent being his 2016 project “Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars.” On the album, Yoakam reworks several of his past tracks in a bluegrass style.

“We ended up with 11 tracks that had been on my earlier albums, but only two of them, ‘Guitars, Cadillacs’ and ‘Please, Please Baby,’ were ever hits,” Yoakam stated. “Only one other song had even been a single, ‘These Arms,’ and it didn’t crack the top 30. So I don’t know if ‘obscure’ is the word for these songs — people that had my albums have come across them — but they’re the tracks that were songs less traveled.”

The bluegrass influence had always been in his veins, from his birthplace in Kentucky. Yet, like many other entertainers, he had found his way to California, and he wanted to pay tribute to that journey.

“I thought, well, I’m gonna give a wink back to everybody, to Flatt and Scruggs and Jimmy Martin and everybody who came out here,” Yoakam stated. “And this album really is that hybrid expression of a journey — and it’s the American journey. It’s the Dust Bowl ‘30s era blowing colloquial music out to California with all the Okie/Arkie/Texan migrants. Folks from Kansas and Nebraska and the plains all ended up out here and brought with ‘em their cultural elements. Without that, you don’t have Buck Owens out here, and you don’t have Merle Haggard, perhaps, in the way that we knew him.”

“Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars” was Yoakam’s first full-length bluegrass album, so it was important to him that he captured the true spirit of the music.

“I hope we did justice to the legacy of that genre and kept the spirit of reckless abandon,” Yoakam says. “When you look back on the ‘30s and ‘40s, the bluegrassers were considered the wild men in music — bluegrass was rock and roll, before there was such an animal. Hopefully we have that spirit in this.”

Yoakam has won a host of awards in his time, starting with the Academy of Country Music Award for Top New Male Vocalist in 1986. He’s also won two Grammys, the Country Music Association Award for International Touring Artist in 2007, Americana Music Award for 2013 Artist of the Year and was a 2019 inductee into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Apart from his storied music career, Yoakam has quite an impressive resumé when it comes to film and television as well. Some of his most well-known roles include the abusive boyfriend in 1996’s “Sling Blade,” a psychopathic killer in the 2002 flick “Panic Room,” a police detective in 1999’s “The Minus Man” and as the sheriff in the 2005 movie “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.”

Yoakam took to the big screen yet again, just this year, alongside the legendary Clint Eastwood for the Western drama “Cry Macho.” In the film, Yoakam plays Howard Polk, Eastwood’s ex-boss. He asks Eastwood to travel to Mexico and bring back his son, and so Eastwood embarks on the journey across the border and back.

Yoakam has also been featured in movies with the likes of Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon, Penelope Cruz, Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum and fellow country singer Kris Kristofferson, among others.