A Swedish pop group consisting of two couples — Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad and Benny Andersson and Agnetha Faltskog and Bjorn Ulvaeus — took the world by storm in 1974 after winning the Eurovision Song Contest with their hit “Waterloo.”

The band had formed in 1972 and was renamed in 1973 as ABBA, an acronym of each member’s first name. They became one of the most commercially successful acts in music, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982 and producing 48 hit singles.

The group’s music found a resurgence when it was adapted into the musical “Mamma Mia!” in 1999. A film of the same name was released in 2008, with the sequel, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” released in 2018. Together, the two films grossed $1 billion at the box office.

Clearly ABBA still had a place in the public’s heart, yet the group had broken up in the ‘80s. Show producer Gary Raffanelli found a way to fill that void with the creation of his tribute act Abbacadabra, which has been sharing ABBA’s music on stage for nearly 20 years.

Raffanelli began playing music at 9 years old and had his own show for several years before creating the tribute.

“I had my own show for 30 years in Nevada that played Reno, Tahoe, Vegas and Atlantic City, called Gary Raffanelli and Sandy Selby,” he said. “Right in the beginning of 2000, a lot of the lounges and smaller showrooms were all closing. I could see that coming and I wasn’t really happy playing the lounges that we had left, so I started producing shows.”

Harrah’s Reno asked him to come up with a new show for the property, and Raffanelli ended up pitching an ABBA tribute idea on the fly.

“When Harrah’s called me and asked me to do a new show for them, on the way to that meeting I was listening to ABBA songs, just by chance,” Raffanelli said. “I went and presented the three different style of shows I had for them. And they loved each one better. But when I got up to leave they said, ‘wait a second, do you have anything else?’ I didn’t want them to think I didn’t have more on the ball and I just remembered listening to the ABBA tape on the way to the meeting. From that moment on I was bluffing that I was already producing an ABBA show.”

The entertainment director loved the ABBA idea and Raffanelli went home and immediately began putting the show together. From his extensive career in the business, it didn’t take long to find his cast, and he filled the role of Benny.

“I’ve been a musician in Nevada for 40 years so I was out there searching,” Raffanelli said. “My partner Sandy was the original blonde, Agnetha. And I already had a drummer and I already knew Steve, who played lots of instruments. All I had to find was a Bjorn and a Frida and I found them both in Reno. Unfortunately, they have all left and now I have the new cast. But the new cast has been with me 12 or 13 years.”

Along with Raffanelli, the current lineup includes Susie Campbell (Agnetha), Lesley Green (Frida), Rich Hamelin (Bjorn), Kent Gochnour (musical director, drums) and Steve Sand (vocals, banjo, keys, guitar, horns, marimba, timpani, glockenspiel).

The group has been performing as Abbacadabra for a long time, yet Raffanelli said it’s still a rush of excitement each time they step on stage.

“As soon as we start our intro, the excitement from the audience is like built in energy that’s almost contagious,” he said. “Before the curtain opens, right when we’re just getting ready, you can feel the energy from the audience and that’s enough to keep you going.”

It’s a high-energy show with lots of audience interaction.

“They’ll get 21 songs that will keep them clapping, keep them singing along and possibly dancing. Everybody on stage is wringing wet by the end of the show, because of all the energy and dancing and moving and everything,” Raffanelli said. “As far as audience interaction, there’s plenty of laughling going on, because we play the parts of ABBA. The two guys were married to the two girls and then divorced. We play the parts as they’re divorced, but they’re back together again and they’re not entirely happy about it. So there’s that little bit of friction that makes the show funny. There’s a lot of wise cracks.”

After nearly 40 years, the group is getting some new material from ABBA to add to the show as well. On Sept. 2, ABBA announced they will release a new album, “Voyage,” on Nov. 5. They have already released two singles off the album, “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.”

Raffanelli said that his group has already practiced the new material available and has it ready to use.

“We already added one of the new songs that we do if I think the audience is interested,” he said.

Of course, fans can expect all of their favorites from ABBA’s heyday in the show.

“‘Dancing Queen’ is, of course, the crowd favorite,” Raffanelli said. “But if you think you can leave out ‘Fernando’ or ‘Mamma Mia’ — or 18 of the other songs we do in the show — think again. People sometimes forget that ABBA had so many hits. Almost every night after a show someone will tell me, ‘I had no idea all those songs were ABBA tunes. I recognized every single one.’”

Laughlin guests can take in the tribute at Harrah’s Fiesta Showroom, with performances at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3-5, 7, 10-14.