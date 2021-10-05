What’s Comin’ Up

There are lots of exciting performers and events coming to Laughlin in the month of November, from country, to Christmas, and even a ventriloquist.

Dwight Yoakam

Dwight Yoakam is the king of “hillbilly music,” his own special style of honky tonk, which he delivers with a sly stage performance in tight jeans and a cowboy hat pulled down low. Yoakam broke onto the scene with his debut album “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc” in 1986. The music video for the album’s hit single “Honky Tonk Man” was the first country video to be aired on MTV. That same year, Yoakam was awarded Top New Male Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music Awards. In 2019 Yoakam was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. He’s back in Laughlin at the Edgewater’s E Center Saturday, Nov. 6 (7 p.m.).

Justin Moore

Hot off the release of his new album “Straight Outta the Country” earlier this year, Justin Moore is on a cross-country tour which stops in Laughlin at Harrah’s Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater Saturday, Nov. 6 (8 p.m.). Moore’s self-titled debut album came out in 2009, with the single “Small Town USA” hitting No. 1 on the charts. Since then he’s racked up several hits, including his fan favorites “You Look Like I Need a Drink,” “Point at You” and “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood is an icon in country music, credited with more than 30 albums. He has won numerous industry awards, including the Academy of Country Music’s Male Vocalist of the Year (1983), two-time Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year (1983 & 1984), and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.” He also won CMA Song of the Year in 1985 for writing “God Bless the USA,” which was voted the most recognizable patriotic song in America. Greenwood returns to Don’s Celebrity Theatre at the Riverside Resort Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13 (7 p.m.).

Darius Rucker and Eli Young Band

Darius Rucker rose to fame in the ‘80s as the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, but decided to try his hand at a solo career in the country music business in 2008. He was the first solo African American singer to make waves on the country charts since Charley Pride. He made a name for himself with hit singles like “Wagon Wheel,” “Come Back Song,” and 2020’s ever popular “Beers and Sunshine.” Rucker will headline at the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, Nov. 13 (7 p.m.).

The Eli Young Band will open for Rucker. Their No. 1 single “Crazy Girl” was Billboard’s top country song of 2011. Their other top hits include “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night” and “Love Ain’t.”

Tough Mudder

Tough Mudder is a grueling outdoor obstacle course that brings two events to Laughlin at the Laughlin Events Park. World’s Toughest Mudder will come first, on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 13-14. Spend 24 hours testing your endurance on the mud course as an individual, two-person relay or four-person relay. Pricing is $499; see toughmudder.com/events/worlds-toughest-mudder to register.

The following weekend, the indiidual Tough Mudder race will take place on Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 20-21. Adults will race through a 10-mile or 3-mile mud obstacle course, and there is also a kids’ course available. Adult pricing starts at $69; see toughmudder.com/events/laughlin to register.

December ’63

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are one of the best-selling groups of all time, having sold 175 million records worldwide. The group released their first album, featuring the single “Sherry,” their first No. 1 song, which they followed up with several million-selling hits, including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Candy Girl” and many others. December ’63 recreates those timeless harmonies and dance moves with their tribute show, coming to the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 17-21 (7 p.m.).

Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Holiday Show

Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters’ Holiday Show celebrates the classic Carpenters’ Christmas recordings and their biggest pop hits. The Carpenters won multiple Grammys and still hold the record for most Top 10 Billboard hits in a row, establishing them as one of the most successful recording acts of all time. They released two classic Christmas albums and two Christmas-themed television specials. Michelle Berting Brett stars in this tribute, singing the Carpenters’ greatest hits like “Close to You,” “Top of the World,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” and all of the holiday favorites Wednesday-Sunday, Nov. 24-28 (7 p.m.) at the Riverside Resort.

Darci Lynne Farmer

America’s sweetheart, Darci Lynne Farmer, won season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” with her unbelievable singing ventriloquist act. Her AGT win garnered Farmer a headlining show series at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and she has made several television appearances, as well as headlining her own live tours. Farmer will perform with her beloved puppets at the E Center Saturday, Nov. 27 (7 p.m.).