Lavish Lounging

Feel the rush of excitement for the grand opening this weekend of the new lounge inside Golden Nugget Laughlin. Delicious cocktails, dancing and live music await.

Part nightclub, sports bar and casual hangout, the Rush Lounge is a newly remodeled space, which replaces the former Gold Diggers nightclub.

“Golden Nugget is a huge proponent of change to try to stay relevant and up to date,” General Manager Brad Rutledge said. “Without a doubt, Gold Diggers had seen its time. We think that the Rush Lounge brand and the vibe that it brings will be a great addition to the Laughlin market. It’s more than just a nightclub per se, it’s more of an upscale, casual hangout. So you can come with family and friends and catch sports or listen to some great live music — it will be a multi-purpose entertainment venue for us.”

This location will be the fifth Rush Lounge, as Laughlin joins the other Golden Nugget locations in its operation. The change will benefit all guests of the property, providing an inviting space to enjoy.

“Our overall focus was to add some additional enjoyment for our customers and have a venue that both our visiting guests from out of town and our local guests would enjoy coming to, relaxing, having a cocktail and listening to some good music,” Rutledge. “Rush Lounge is known for handcrafted cocktails and great live entertainment, so we’re trying to appeal to the most people possible. I think the laid back vibe in the upscale environment really will go over well.”

The Rush Lounge will be sporting a completely new look from the previous room.

“From a physical standpoint, we’ve done a complete gut and remodel of the room,” Rutledge said. “The bar is completely redone, top to bottom, with all new equipment and lighting. All of the furniture is new, new TVs, new sound system, a lot more tile work, some unique carpet and laminate — from a visual standpoint, a major change from what we’ve had. The look is more modern chic. There’s a lot of really high-end tile work and new signage, so really different from what you’ve seen before as Gold Diggers. It’s turned out to be a really pretty environment in there.”

There will also be a more private space inside the lounge available for guests.

“There will be some private booths in the back with TVs in each booth,” Rutledge said. “Bottle service is available by request, with a private booth or couch for up to six people.”

The grand opening for the lounge will be this weekend, Friday, Oct. 1 (4 p.m.-2 a.m.) and Saturday, Oct. 2 (9 a.m.-2 a.m.).

“We’re going to have drink specials for the opening month and we’ll have football specials on Sundays, as well as Monday and Thursday nights,” Rutledge said. “We already have some really good bands booked for our opening month lineup — Tony Marques will be here opening weekend, Oct. 1-2, and he and his band will be back for the Kid Rock weekend, Oct. 15-16 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. On Oct. 8-9 we have Seth Turner from 8 p.m.-1 a.m. and then the Brett Rigby Band will be here Oct. 22-23 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.”

Rutledge said they plan to host a few events in the lounge and rotate the entertainment schedule to suit the crowd throughout the year.

“We’re trying to make this a comfortable relaxing place that kind of shifts with our seasons, so we’re not going to be set in any one genre,” he said. “We’re going to book the best bands possible and when summertime rolls around, we’ll probably get back to a split set with live entertainment early and then a DJ later in the evening.”

The Rush Lounge hours are Sunday (9 a.m.-10 p.m.), Monday and Thursday (4 p.m.-10 p.m.), Friday (4 p.m.-2 a.m.), Saturday (9 a.m.-2 a.m.) and closed Tuesday-Wednesday.