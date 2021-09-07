What’s Comin’ Up

More rockin’ entertainment is headed to Laughlin in October. Check out the following acts set to perform next month and get tickets now!

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Lynyrd Skynyrd and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will excite crowds at the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, Oct. 2 (7 p.m.). Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first album in 1973, which was later certified platinum and contained their timeless tunes “Simple Man” and “Free Bird.” Their most famous single “Sweet Home Alabama,” came out on their follow up album in 1974. Their bluesy rock sound was a hit then and still urges fans to sing along today.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts will be performing as well, for a double dose of rock! Jett started out with The Runaways in the ‘70s, and after disbanding, pursued a solo career before forming the Blackhearts. She recorded “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” which was No. 1 on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive weeks in 1982. Her other megahits include “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” “Do You Wanna Touch Me,” “Crimson & Clover” and “Bad Reputation.”

Cash, Killer & The King

Cash, Killer & The King pays tribute to the music of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley with this high-energy production. The show covers the music of these artists from the 1950s Sun Records era and beyond. A full band backs these artists to provide a spot-on rendition of their classic songs. They will take the stage at Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside Resort Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 6-10 (8 p.m.).

Legends of Motown

The Legends of Motown Tribute Show includes an incredible all-star band, stunning vocals and the famous choreography that made the Motown era great. This star-studded show features tributes to more than 30 legendary Motown and R&B acts, like The Temptations, The Marvelettes, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Barry White, Aretha Franklin and more. Legends of Motown will perform Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 13-17 (8 p.m.).

Kid Rock

A Laughlin favorite, Kid Rock, is back in action at the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, Oct. 16 (7 p.m.). He’s rock, he raps, and he throws in a little country and heavy metal — whatever style he feels like doing. Although he started in music in the late ‘80s, it wasn’t until the release of his fourth studio album, “Devil Without a Cause,” containing his first hit, “Bawitdaba,” that Kid Rock finally broke out and received mainstream recognition. The energetic performer has found continued success and thrives on stage. Hear his hits like “All Summer Long” and “Cowboy” when he returns to town mid-October.

Fleetwood Nicks

In Fleetwood Nicks, Julie Torchin portrays the legendary Stevie Nicks, performing her powerful vocals on “Edge of 17,” “Talk to Me & Stand Back,” as well as duets “Leather and Lace” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” The incredible era of Stevie’s prime comes to life with this tribute, performing at Don’s Celebrity Theatre Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 20-24 (8 p.m.).

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, Jason Bonham, has continued the music for his father, who passed away in 1980. Jason began playing drums at age 5 and joined his first band by age 17. He has performed with Zeppelin’s remaining members for reunions, and he created a tribute to the band’s music, called Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, which he is bringing to the Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater on Friday, Oct. 22 (8 p.m.). Bonham will help fans remember the golden era of Zeppelin playing their iconic songs, such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Ramble On.”

Toby Keith

I “wanna talk about” Toby Keith, who’s coming to the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, Oct. 23 (7 p.m.). This country singer hit No. 1 with his debut single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” which catapulted his career in the ‘90s. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, or sing about it, and his fans love him for it. He’s known for his playful songs, such as “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me,” but Keith is also a fierce supporter of his country and the troops, which comes through on his hit “Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue.” His father was a veteran and Keith has made several USO tours performing overseas for soldiers. Keith is pure country, and pure patriotism.

Queen Nation

“We Will Rock You,” “We are the Champions” and “Somebody to Love,” are just a few of the iconic Queen hits that will flow from Don’s Celebrity Theatre when Queen Nation takes the stage Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 28-31 (8 p.m.). Freddie Mercury mesmerized audiences with his charismatic energy and larger than life stage persona, which Gregory Finsley embodies on vocals and keyboards in the tribute. Queen Nation’s other members include Mike McManus on guitar as Brian May, Pete Burke on drums as Roger Taylor, and Parker Combs on bass as John Deacon. The mission of the show is to carry on the musical torch and pay homage to the golden age of vintage Queen concerts.

Lewis Black

Comedian and actor Lewis Black is known for his angry rants that hit on relevant social issues, sparking a hysterical reaction. He started out in the fine arts as a playwright, earning a degree from he Yale School of Drama, but also performing stand up on the side. His first of many comedy specials came on “Comedy Central Presents” in 1998. He won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album in 2007 for “The Carnegie Hall Performance.” Black has also appeared in several movies and TV shows, including “Accepted,” “Unaccompanied Minors,” and the voice of Anger in the animated flick “Inside Out.” He is known for profanity, making his set for mature audiences only, 18 years or older. Guests ages 18-20 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Catch Black at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater on Saturday, Oct. 31 (8 p.m.).