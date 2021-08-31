Country powerhouse Miranda Lambert has always had a fire in her eyes. She knew what she wanted since her teenage years and stuck to her guns to achieve great success as a country music artist.

Lambert started out in talent shows at the age of 16, and played at restaurants and small shows around her home state of Texas. In 2003 she auditioned for season one of “Nashville Star,” a talent competition, and ended up in third place. More importantly, the show gained her exposure, and Sony executive Tracy Gershon got her a record deal with Epic Records.

Lambert’s debut studio album, “Kerosene,” was released in 2004, on which she co-wrote 11 of the 12 songs. The edgy title track and unforgettable accompanying music video debuted Lambert to the world as one chick you don’t want to mess with, or she might just “Light ’em up and watch them burn.”

Her second album, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” was released in 2007 and added to her strong and sassy persona. The album’s single “Gunpowder & Lead” was her first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Country chart and was later certified platinum. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” was named Album of the Year by the Academy of Country Music in 2008.

Lambert followed that up with her third studio album, “Revolution,” which was a massive success. Showing a softer side on the album’s single “The House That Built Me” earned Lambert her first No. 1 single on the Billboard charts. Her second No. 1 hit, “Heart Like Mine,” was also featured on the album. She received nine Country Music Association award nominations that year, winning Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for “Revolution.” Lambert then won her first Grammy award in the Best Female Country Vocal Performance category for “The House That Built Me.”

In 2011 Lambert delighted fans with the announcement of her second music outlet, her new girl group Pistol Annies, with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. The group’s first album, “Hell on Heels,” was released in 2011 and brought back that fiery female energy. Pistol Annie’s released a second album, “Annie Up,” in 2013 and their third, “Interstate Gospel,” in 2018.

Lambert released her fourth solo album, “Four the Record,” in 2011, with the single “Mama’s Broken Heart” peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and receiving platinum certification.

In 2014, her fifth studio album, “Platinum,” was released, containing the single “Automatic,” which won the ACM Song of the Year, CMA Single of the Year and CMT Female Video of the Year. “Platinum” won the Grammy, CMA and ACM for Best Country Album of the Year.

“The Weight of These Wings,” her sixth album, followed in 2016, with the singles “Vice,” “We Should Be Friends,” “Tin Man” and “Keeper of the Flame.” The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, was certified platinum and won the ACM Album of the Year.

“Wildcard” followed in 2019 as her seventh studio album, which won Lambert her third Grammy, for Best Country Album.

Her latest venture is the compilation album “The Marfa Tapes” with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, released in May. This new album features a stripped-down sound, as it was recorded with just two microphones and two acoustic guitars in the desert town of Marfa, Texas. It is already garnering critical acclaim for the raw content and vocals.

Lambert will likely play a mix of her hits and her new songs when she stops at the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, Sept. 4 (7 p.m.). Get tickets at Edgewater-Casino.com.