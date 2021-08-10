What’s Comin’ Up

September will be sizzling with hot entertainment in Laughlin. Entertainers will return to Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside, as well as the first concert back at the Laughlin Event Center. Don’t miss these upcoming acts up and down Casino Drive. See “Comin’ Up” on pages 22-23 for more information on tickets to these shows.

Desperado

Formed in 2002, Desperado has become known as the premier tribute to the Eagles. With their outstanding vocals and five-part harmony, Desperado plays the classic Eagles songs just as they were recorded back in the ‘70s. The amazing talent of this group has delighted fans at the Riverside for several years and they will be returning to the stage at Don’s Celebrity Theatre from Wednesday, Sept. 1-Sunday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m.).

Miranda Lambert

Country spitfire Miranda Lambert is back in action with her 2021 tour after releasing her latest album, “The Marfa Tapes,” in May. This new album features a stripped-down sound, as it was recorded with just two microphones and two acoustic guitars in the desert town of Marfa, Texas. She’s known for her fiery revenge hits like “Kerosene” and “White Liar,” but also her beautiful ballads, such as “The House That Built Me.” Her latest album leans more on the soft and sentimental side with 13 new tracks and two previously recorded — all in collaboration with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. She’ll likely play a mix of her hits and her new songs when she stops at the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, Sept. 4 (7 p.m.).

Alabama

Three cousins from Alabama took their dream all the way and 50 years later are recognized as some of country music’s legends. Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook were country, R&B and gospel with a little southern rock mixed in. Their sound and songs touched audiences, with hits such as “Feels So Right,” “The Closer You Get,” “Love In The First Degree,” “Dixieland Delight” and “Mountain Music.” They earned 21 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and were named the RIAA’s Country Group of the Century. Catch Alabama at Harrah’s Rio Vista Amphitheater Sunday, Sept. 5 (8 p.m.).

Australian Bee Gees

For nearly three decades the Australian Bee Gees have performed their spot-on tribute show with more than 4,000 performances in 40 countries, in addition to making regular stops at the Riverside Resort. They deliver a full-bodied show that educates audiences on the broad creativity of the Bee Gees. With iconic songs such as “How Deep is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Jive Talking,” “Lonely Days,” “Tragedy” and “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” the Bee Gees’ music is brought back to life Wednesday, Sept. 8-Sunday, Sept. 12 (8 p.m.) at the Riverside Resort.

Mick Adams & The Stones

Mick Adams and The Stones are an authentic recreation of The Rolling Stones, with lead singer Mick Adams bringing Jagger’s look and stage presence to every show. The band features look-alike performers, multiple costume changes, full choreography and the energy is through the roof. Among their numerous awards, Mick Adams and The Stones has been named one of the top 10 tribute bands in the world by Backstage Magazine and has been featured twice on “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands.” They’ll rock out on all the hits like “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “Brown Sugar” and “Satisfaction” when they perform at Don’s Celebrity Theatre Wednesday, Sept. 15-Sunday, Sept. 19 (8 p.m.).

Goo Goo Dolls and Collective Soul

Goo Goo Dolls have sold 15 million records worldwide, and have 16 No. 1 and Top 10 hits in their catalog, with iconic singles such as “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Name.” In June, the rockers released their new compilation album “Rarities,” a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning their career from 1995 to 2007. The album features b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks. They come to the Laughlin Event Center Saturday, Sept. 18 (7 p.m.) with Collective Soul in tow.

Collective Soul broke onto the scene in the ‘90s with their blend of grunge and rock. Hits like “Shine,” “The World I Know” and “December” cemented their spot in the industry. Their latest album, “Blood,” was released in 2019, and contains an accumulation of all the different styles the band has experimented with over the years.

Los Tigres Del Norte

Los Tigres del Norte has become one of the most influential Norteño Mexican groups on the planet. They have sold more than 40 million albums, they regularly top sales and airplay charts, and have won multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. The group has taken the century-old tradition of “corrido” — a story-song celebrating the enduring pursuit of truth, justice and opportunity, whether by heroes or ordinary folk — as an art form. They’ve made it their own powerful vehicle to bring attention to the many challenges and struggles faced by immigrants. With their first hit record in 1974, “Contrabando y Traicion” (“Contraband and Betrayal”), Los Tigres quickly became popular on both sides of the border, and sparked a remarkable career in music. They return to Harrah’s Rio Vista Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 18 (8 p.m.).

Righteous Brothers

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo The Righteous Brothers topped the charts for four decades. Bill Medley found a new partner in Bucky Heard, and has brought The Righteous Brothers back to the stage. In concert they play a string of their biggest hits, including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” and Medley’s Grammy-winning song, “The Time of My Life.” Don’t miss your chance to see them at the Riverside Resort Thursday-Sept. 23-Sunday, Sept. 26 (8 p.m.).

Turn the Page

Turn the Page was created in the early 2000s after a southern rock band found their niche one night playing Bob Seger covers. Since then, they appeared on “World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” and have recorded Seger’s music for purchase on iTunes. They tour across the country playing songs such as “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “Against The Wind,” and “We Got Tonight.” They mix up the setlist every night while playing the Riverside Resort, so no two shows will be the same Wednesday, Sept. 29-Sunday, Oct. 3 (8 p.m.).