Sunday afternoon is filled with good music, food and friends each week during the jam session at CoVeu Drinkery and Eatery. The Ray Gunn Band hosts the weekly jam for area musicians to gather and practice their skills.

Ray Gunn moved to the Tri-state 16 years ago and sought out a place to play music.

“When I moved out here there was a small jam running and I was going every Sunday,” Gunn said. “I got to know a lot of the players out here that way, but that one died out. A little ways down the road a place called me and asked if I wanted to start a jam for them. I just felt like it was something that this area needs. The bands that work professionally can always find somewhere to play, but the amateurs need a place to come out and practice their skills and we like to be there for them.”

Gunn started his jam 10 years ago at Lazy Harry’s in Bullhead City, which is where he met his current bandmates, Kenny Mohs on drums and Bruce Speakman on bass.

“I came to the jam a few times in 2010 and got to know the guys,” Mohs said. “The drummer at that time would sometimes text me to fill in for him and eventually I became the drummer for the band. The bass player that was in the band had some health issues so we got Bruce to take his place in 2016.”

All three bandmates have between 40-60 years experience apiece as musicians and fit well together. They like to play country, classic rock and blues, and take turns as lead singer.

“Other than the namesake, there isn’t any true leader of the band. We all play, we all sing, we all harmonize and we just kind of go around in a rotation as the lead,” Mohs said.

“I consider myself a lucky man to have these two working with me,” Gunn added. “There’s an emotional bond between us as well. When you’re playing, you’re putting yourself into what you’re doing and it’s good to have good people to do that with.”

About a year ago, the Sunday jam moved to CoVeu.

“Paul Perkins (CoVeu owner) saw the opportunity to bring a jam here,” Mohs said. “A lot of our fan base approached him and said, ‘this is the band you’ve got to have here.’ So he contacted us and he’s just been wonderful to us ever since.”

Fans of the jam followed to CoVeu, and regulars at CoVeu began following the band. It has become somewhat of a family gathering each Sunday at the bar and restaurant.

“The atmosphere is fun and friendly — it’s like family in here. People come in enough times and everybody knows everybody,” Gunn said.

Anyone is welcome to get up on stage and sing or play, with RGB backing them.

“The protocol is they get on the list and they tell us if they’re going to be singing. If they play an instrument, we ask that they bring their own instrument and we’ve got the amplification,” Gunn said. “We do have full bands that come in and when that happens I’ll put them all up when we’re on break and let them play. Everybody usually gets a 20-minute shot.”

RGB always gets the jam started and will take requests from the crowd.

“We have songs that get requested every time we play, like “Brown Eyed Girl” and “Mustang Sally,” Speakman said. “But we just kind of feel it out — if it’s more of a country crowd then we play more country. If it’s more of rock and roll crowd then we play more classic rock.”

Crowd members can get up and dance and everybody has a good time at the jam. There are followers who don’t miss a Sunday, and then there’s patrons who come to CoVeu for a great meal and find themselves treated to live music as well. It is a perfect partnership between Perkins and RGB.

“Paul was just great about having us in,” Gunn said. “What a pleasure to work for him — we’re very happy to be here.”

Join the fun from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. every Sunday at CoVeu, located at 2247 Clearwater Drive in Bullhead City. The restaurant is open from noon-6 p.m. Sundays, and offers a huge menu of delicious burgers, sandwiches and salads with a great view of the Colorado River.