If you’re runnin’ down the road, stop awhile to take it easy in Winslow, Arizona, a small community with plenty of charm about 235 miles from Laughlin.

The Eagles made the town famous with their first single’s lyric, “Well, I’m a standing on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.” “Take it Easy,” was co-written by the band’s lead singer Glenn Frey and Jackson Browne, who at one time did stop in Winslow.

You too, can stand on the corner for the perfect photo opp. In 1999 the Standin’ on the Corner Foundation finished the Standin’ on the Corner Park at the intersection of Old Route 66 and North Kinsley Avenue.

The park features a mural by John Pugh and a life-sized bronze statue of a man by Ron Adamson named “Easy.” After Frey’s death in 2016, they added a second bronze statue in his honor. There is also a red, flat-bed Ford permanently parked along the corner, which is reflected in the mural.

Eagles music is constantly flowing from the shops around the famed corner, and visitors can get their fill of “Take it Easy” merchandise and “standin’ on the corner” souvenirs.

Grab a bite and a beer at Relic Road Brewing Company just across the street, known for their huge Philly cheesesteaks and delicious burgers.

If you’re staying overnight, consider the beautiful La Posada Hotel, a historic Harvey House where it is reported Browne spent a night. The ornate property was designed by Mary Colter as a Spanish hacienda and opened in 1930.

The hotel closed in 1957 as train traffic died down, but was purchased and renovated in 1997. Many celebrities from John Wayne to Elon Musk have stayed at the hotel over the years. It is a stunning destination surrounded by gardens with a restaurant, art gallery and gift shop inside.

Just outside of town, there is an attraction that draws outer space enthusiasts from all over. The Meteor Crater at Winslow is the best-preserved meteorite impact site in the world.

More than 50,000 years ago, a 150-feet wide meteorite struck the earth, spewing rubble for miles and creating a 550-feet deep crater that is almost 1 mile wide.

The origin of the crater was under debate until 1903 when engineer Daniel Barringer concluded that it had been impacted by a large iron meteorite. He spent years mining for the meteorite below the crater, but it had disintegrated upon impact.

Small chunks of the meteorite were found around the impact site, the largest of which was named for Samuel Holsinger, the head of the mining operation on the site. The Holsinger Meteorite is now on display in front of the Barringer Space Museum and Discovery Center at the Meteor Crater Visitor Center.

There are several exhibits within the Discovery Center and there is a short film called “IMPACT, The Mystery of Meteor Crater” that plays every half hour in the theater, explaining the history and science behind the crater.

Additionally, there is a new 4D movie theater where guests can experience an immersive space flight in motion seats to replicate a mission to keep an asteroid from colliding with earth. All of the above activities are included in the $22 admission cost.

There is an observation deck behind the Discovery Center with four viewpoints of the crater with binoculars set to show where the mining shaft was at the bottom. If you visit the crater early enough in the day, before the outside temperature reaches 100 degrees, they also offer complimentary guided tours around the rim of the crater.

While a popular tourist destination, Meteor Crater also has been used extensively for research and training by geologists and NASA. From 1963-1970 astronauts, including Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, prepared for the Apollo moon landing by training at the crater, as its rugged terrain replicated what they could expect in space.

A test capsule called Boiler Plate 29A is on display at Meteor Crater. The test capsule represented the Apollo command module, which is the part of the aircraft that would return to earth. The capsule was used to test how a space module would handle a splashdown at sea upon returning to earth.

The capsule is found outside of the Meteor Crater gift shop. The shop offers all sorts of souvenir rocks, agates, T-shirts, toys, books and more. The Blasted Bistro next to the gift shop offers quick meals to refuel.

Meteor Crater is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. It is located off of Exit 233 along Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff, Arizona. For more information, visit MeteorCrater.com.