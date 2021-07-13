Simply the Best

Laughlin locals and visitors know this area is a true gem and coveted destination for recreation of all sorts. One tour company just proved that sentiment to the entire country after making the USA Today “10Best” list.

Laughlin River Tours was selected by a panel of judges as one of 20 companies nominated for the 10Best Boat Tours in America by USA Today. They did not apply for the contest, they were chosen by the judges to compete against tour companies from Hawaii, Alaska, Florida, Texas and several other major destinations.

From the 20 nominees, the public voted for their favorite to make the 10Best list. Voting concluded June 7 and later that month the top ten were announced. Laughlin River Tours not only made the list, but came in third place, above several much larger companies.

“We were very excited about it,” LRT Operations Manager Sharon Sauer said. “Here’s a nationwide contest, and I mean some of these tour companies — like the Chicago Architecture Tour that took first place — they’re huge. So just to be considered to be nominated was a win to us.”

Their spot near the top of the list is a testament to the satisfaction guaranteed by taking one of their tours.

“It’s really sweet to know that we have that support, not only in our community, but from our travelers as well,” Sauer said. “We have some of the best guests here in the area — it’s like having a fan club. They continue to come on the boat and celebrate anniversaries, sometimes every single year.”

Along with the national recognition, the company was also just voted Best Boat Tour locally for the fifth year in a row in the Mohave Daily News Best Of readers’ poll.

“That means a lot to us,” Sauer said. “Our staff works really hard every single day to ensure that every guest that comes on the boat is treated like a VIP. To receive this award so many times in a row, it means that what we’re doing is working. It just really puts a spotlight on our staff and proves that all of their hard work pays off.”

See for yourself and book a cruise with one of the current 10Best Boat Tours in the nation at Laughlin-RiverTours.com.

The River Boat Dinner Cruise is a dining experience like no other, right on the Colorado River. Settle in for an evening of total relaxation with dinner included. Exquisite cuisine and exceptional service is always promised on the Celebration.

When booking your trip you will choose an entrée from their menu, which includes chicken marsala, a salmon fillet, prime rib cooked to order, pasta tortellini or vegan ravioli. Your entrée is included in the price of the trip, with an additional $7 for prime rib. The first course, Caesar salad and dinner rolls, is also included with the price. You may add on a steamed lobster tail or a deluxe dessert.

There is a full bar on board with wine, beer, champagne and specialty cocktails available for purchase.

You will board the Celebration at the Aquarius dock, and should arrive by 5:45 p.m. for boarding, so the cruise can take off at 6 p.m. The captain and his friendly crew will greet you on the dock and show you to your seats.

Dining takes place in the air-conditioned lower-level cabin, but there is an open-air upper deck with seating for you to get a better view of the river. There are also a few seats outside on the lower level.

The trip begins heading north toward the Laughlin Bridge. At the bridge, the boat turns around and heads south until turning around again at the Bullhead City Chamber of Commerce.

It’s fun to step outside between courses as you begin the trip in daylight, watch the sunset after the first turn, and after turning at the chamber it quickly becomes dark and the Laughlin casinos are all lit up with a gleaming mirror image on the water.

The trip is enjoyable for visitors and locals alike, as you may have driven parallel to the river many times, but the view from the river looking out is a completely different experience. It is also nice to be a passenger rather than operating your own watercraft, so you can truly sit back and enjoy the view.

After dessert you may stay on the upper deck and enjoy the peaceful trip back to the Aquarius. The boat keeps a slow steady pace, lasting two hours for the entire cruise.

Laughlin River Tours offers this special dining experience Wednesday-Monday at 6 p.m. from March-October, and at 5 p.m. November-February.

Aside from the Dinner Cruise, guests have two more options to catch a ride on the Celebration boat — with a Scenic Cruise or a Cocktail Cruise.

The Scenic Cruise is a 90-minute narrated tour, sharing the history of the area. There is a full-service bar and an optional lunch or snacks for purchase. It runs daily at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather permitting.

The Cocktail Cruises are a private charter, perfect for family reunions, work parties or any special event. It is a two-hour cruise and includes a full-service bar, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and DJ entertainment.

For those looking for a unique and memorable wedding venue, you may consider a Steamboat Wedding Cruise on the Celebration. Laughlin River Tours hosts wedding ceremonies and receptions right on the water. Their event specialist will help couples plan every detail with several packages available including dinner, champagne, a wedding cake and a minister.

Seating is limited on tours, so advance reservations are required. Book online or call 800-228-9825 to reserve your spot or for details on booking the Celebration for a private charter.