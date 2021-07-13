What’s Comin’ Up

It’s finally here, the moment all Laughlin guests and locals have been awaiting — concerts are back the end of this month. Little by little our favorite forms of entertainment have reopened for our enjoyment and the last piece is falling into place after a long pause.

The Laughlin casino resorts are thrilled to welcome back big-name entertainers for their guests. Spanning several genres and several eras, Laughlin will be hosting entertainment to please every fan. So come out and enjoy the show.

HARRAH’S — FIESTA SHOWROOM

Kicking off the return of entertainers is Little Joe y La Familia on Saturday, July 31 (8:30 p.m.).

“Little Joe,” a.k.a. Jose Maria DeLeon Hernandez, has recorded since the late 1950s, both with national record companies and his own independent labels.

He has been described as the “King of the Brown Sound” — a musical pioneer who helped define “Tejano” music — that mix of traditional Mexican “norteño” music with American country, blues and rock styles, recording more than 70 albums.

In the ’90s, Little Joe y La Familia earned three Grammy nominations and one Grammy award (for “Dies y Seis De Septiembre”) in the Best Mexican-American Performance category. He received his third Grammy for performing as part of a tribute project to Freddy Fender called “Before the Next Teardrop Falls.”

EDGEWATER — E CENTER

Australian rockers Little River Band will get concerts started at the E Center on Saturday, July 31 (7 p.m.). They have sold more than 30 million records with hits including “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 7 (7 p.m.). The ACM and CMT Award-winning McCreery has released three studio albums and a Christmas project since winning “American Idol” 10 years ago.

All four of his albums debuted at No. 1 on a Billboard Album Chart. He made history in 2011 with his first album “Clear As Day,” becoming the first country music artist and youngest male artist of any genre to land a debut album at No. 1 in the first week of release on the all-genre Billboard Hot 200 Albums chart.

His most recent album, “Seasons Change,” contains three consecutive No. 1 hits, including “Five More Minutes,” “This is It” and “In Between.”

Next up is classic rock favorite America, on Saturday, Aug. 21 (7 p.m.). Their debut 1971 album, America, included the hits “A Horse with No Name” and “I Need You”; followed by “Homecoming” in 1972, which included the single “Ventura Highway.” “A Horse with No Name” became the band’s signature song, paving the way for a string of hits that followed.

The trio won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1972 and began working with George Martin and Geoff Emerick in 1974. This successful team went on to record seven albums and several Top 10 hits, including “Tin Man,” “Sister Golden Hair” and “Lonely People.”

WAR will close out the August E Center lineup on Saturday, Aug. 28 (7 p.m.).Combining soul, Latin, Afro-Cuban, jazz, blues, reggae and rock influences, WAR’s music was blend of cultures, which made it appealing to all audiences.

Their debut album, “Eric Burdon Declares WAR,” included the Latin flavored “Spill The Wine,” which was an immediate worldwide hit and launched the band’s career.

In the band’s first few years they stacked up 17 gold, platinum or multi-platinum awards along with a triple platinum for “The World Is A Ghetto” and the double platinum “Why Can’t We Be Friends.”

In 1972, the band released “The World Is A Ghetto” which hit the No. 1 Billboard chart spot and was voted Billboard’s Album of the Year.

WAR followed that album with more hit songs, including “Gypsy Man,” “Me And My Baby Brother,” and their monster hit, “Low Rider.”

TROPICANA — PAVILION THEATER

Brian Regan will bring comedy back to Laughlin with his performance at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater on Saturday, Aug. 28 (8 p.m.). Brian Regan has distinguished himself as one of the premier comedians in the country with his balance of sophisticated writing and physicality.

He started doing standup comedy in the 1980s and made his television debut on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1991. Regan released his first standup album, “Brian Regan: Live in 1997” and has performed on various talk shows, including “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

He has appeared twice on Jerry Seinfeld’s show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and has released three Netflix comedy specials. His latest stand-up special, “On the Rocks,” was released on Netflix in February.