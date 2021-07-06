House of Hospitality

Now a stop along Interstate 40, Needles, California, has a rich history as a point of refuge for travelers heading west.

One building still standing in town offers a peek into the past. The Needles Tourism and Visitor Center welcomes the public for tours of the El Garces building that lies right along the railroad tracks at 950 Front Street.

The story of this impressive, two-story structure is worth the visit. For just $5 per person, a volunteer guide will take you through El Garces and share its history. If you are lucky enough to have longtime Needles local Mike Thornton as your tour guide, you will leave with a deep appreciation for the building. Thornton has a special connection to El Garces and tells its story well.

Needles popped up on the map in 1883 when the Atlantic and Pacific Railroad met the Southern Pacific Railroad just east of the current town site to form the 35th Parallel Transcontinental Railroad, which later became part of the Santa Fe Railroad.

As the railroad created these little communities across the West and passenger travel increased, there became a need for suitable accommodations and dining. This is where Fred Harvey stepped in. He built hotels and restaurants at depots all along the way to serve passengers.

“When Needles was established it was a very isolated town,” Thornton said. “The Harvey Company, it was said, created islands of civilization strung together by railroad tracks, all across the West. Almost every town out here west of Albuquerque is a railroad town, and if not it was a mining town.”

Harvey needed workers to cook, clean and serve guests in his Harvey Houses, and decided upon hiring young women for their even temperament. However, women were scarce in the West at the turn of the 20th century.

“There was a saying that there were no ladies west of Dodge City and no women west of Albuquerque,” Thornton said. “So Harvey advertised on the East Coast, Midwest and Southeast, for young women who were attractive, intelligent and willing to go on an adventure. For a single woman to move west at that time, by herself, was just a monumental leap for most women.”

Brave souls ready for that adventure responded to the Harvey ads and were transported to their new station somewhere along the railway. Needles became one such station.

The Harvey House in Needles was opened in 1908. Named “El Garces” for Father Francisco Garces, this huge structure was known as the “crown jewel” of the Harvey line.

Designed in a neo-classic style by architect Frances Wilson, El Garces was a grand building made of reinforced concrete to avoid fire danger. It was a haven for weary passengers.

“It was just beautiful, it was massive, it was almost palatial,” Thornton said. “You’re riding along in a bumpy passenger car pulled by a stinky old steam engine and you pull up here and walk into this building with linen, crystal and silver, served by beautiful women and the meals were prepared by chefs that Fred Harvey recruited out of Europe, so some of them were world famous.”

Harvey expected the very best from his girls, and under the watch of a matron, they ran a tidy operation.

“Harvey had to make sure that he had a safe environment for the girls, so he insisted that they stay at the Harvey House. They were dormed, they had a matron and they also had a head waitress,” Thornton said. “He dressed them almost nun-like and they couldn’t be seen in the community as anything other than just pure and good. They had to be impeccable.”

For some, the station in Needles was too much to bear with the heat in the summers. For others, it became their new home and they stayed much beyond their contract.

“Descendants of Harvey girls are all over the West,” Thornton said. “From about the 1890s until just before World War II, about 100,000 of them came west and about 50,000 of them stayed, established homes and made these little communities what they are now. Individually they were ordinary women, as a group they were almost a civilizing force.”

The El Garces Harvey House ceased operation in 1949. The Santa Fe Railroad housed its offices in the building until 1988. In 1995 Santa Fe merged with Burlington Northern to create the BNSF Railway system, which currently operates through Needles. In 1999, the City of Needles acquired El Garces and it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002.

There is an air-conditioned banquet room in the lower level that is available to be rented for events and receptions. To inquire about renting or to book tours of El Garces, contact Jan Jernigan at 760-326-4007.

While visiting Needles, there are a few other points of interest. Just a stone’s throw from El Garces is the Train Park, which runs along Front Street between the blocks of J and K streets. There are rail cars on display and there is a short walking path with benches.

Stop by the wagon on the east side of town along Broadway and A Street. There is a small plaque explaining this borax wagon’s history beginning in the 1880s, its appearance on film and eventual resting place in Needles.

Before leaving town, a stop in the Subway at 2451 Needles Highway is a must to take a selfie with Spike. A character in the Peanuts comic strip, Spike is the brother of Snoopy, who lived in Needles and made several guest appearances. Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz lived in Needles for a short time as a child, which inspired him to create Spike.

For more information on the Needles area follow the Needles Tourism & Visitors Facebook page.