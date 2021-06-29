Fourth of July

Independence Day is upon us, and as always, Laughlin is celebrating with a bang. The Laughlin Tourism Commission is sponsoring Rockets Over the River at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4. The Rockets are shot off on the Arizona side of the Colorado River, across from the Pioneer.

“We are honored to be able to do Rockets Over the River,” LTC President and CEO Jackie Wallin said. “We are so grateful that Don Laughlin gives us that lot year after year to provide a safe drop zone and set up the cannons and the shells so safely. We have such great support from everyone — the Bullhead City police, fire and Nevada division of wildlife.”

Zambelli Fireworks will be taking care of the pyrotechnics again this year. They are a family company that began more than 120 years ago and are a leader in their industry with their world-class designs.

“With Zambelli you have the trademark yellow, green and pink colors,” Wallin said. “They have a special scientific firing technique that they’ve developed where they burn the shell hotter and it creates a different color. So for a lot of fireworks you are missing part of the color chart but this will include those. So if you watch closely you’ll see the pinks and greens and yellows that you normally don’t see.”

The display will be coordinated with a diverse list of upbeat music that can be heard on Murphy Broadcasting’s 104.9 KISS FM.

The show will last about 20 minutes with 1,960 total shells, 835 of which are just for the finale. Within those shells there are 525 additional multi-shot effect cakes and 1,000 specialty combinations counting toward the total bursts.

The public can watch the show from the Riverwalk in Laughlin or park their car on the Arizona side and watch from a number of places.

To make it an extra special evening, book the July 4th cocktail cruise with Laughlin River Tours. The cruise costs $65 per person and lasts from 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. July 4. It includes live entertainment, hors d’ oeuvres, fantastic firework viewing and a cash bar available. To book the cruise, visit LaughlinRiverTours.com.

There’s even more 4th of July fun going on at the casinos.

AVI RESORT & CASINO

For those who like to light their own firecrackers, the Avi offers a designated fireworks lighting area for guests. Fireworks must be purchased at the Avi’s Smoke Shop convenience store on property. Lighting times are 9 a.m.-midnight from May 15-Sept. 14. Ask any Avi staff member to direct you to the lighting area.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

Have a blast at the Red, White & Blue Pool Party at the Riverside Resort South Tower Pool on Saturday, July 3 (noon-6 p.m.). Enjoy drink specials and live music from Leonard Interior with a $5 cover for the public (hotel and RV Park guests free). This event is for ages 21 or older.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Beach Café is offering a 4th of July special brisket cheddar burger with wedge potatoes for $15.99. This special is available from Friday-Sunday, July 2-4 (noon-10 p.m.).

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

Carnegie’s Café is celebrating with a special entrée which includes a flame-grilled, marinated sirloin steak with BBQ shrimp, served with potato, country vegetables and garden greens for $24.99. This special is available from Friday-Sunday, July 2-4 (noon-10 p.m.).

Brew Brothers is also offering a special BBQ Portobello mushroom burger. This burger comes with a grilled and marinated Portobello mushroom topped on a juicy beef patty with creamy Swiss cheese, fresh spring mix, an onion ring, garlic chipotle mayo and finished with housemade BBQ sauce for $18. This special is available from Friday-Sunday, July 2-4 (4 p.m.-close).

AQUARIUS CASINO RESORT

Café Aquarius will offer a celebratory three-course meal, beginning with the choice of soup or salad, followed by a 24-ounce porterhouse steak served with fresh vegetables and potatoes au gratin. The meal will conclude with the choice of apple or cherry pie for dessert. The special costs $45 per person or $40.50 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. This special is available from Friday-Sunday, July 2-4 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.).