Full-On Fun

Dance the night away, have a laugh and become part of the show when Kid and Nic open Splash Lounge within the Aquarius this weekend.

The Kid and Nic Show is a popular act around the Tri-state, bringing “a full interactive show” to various events and venues in the area. The Laughlin Buzz awarded them with the gold medal for “Best Local Entertainers” in 2020.

Kid and Nic are the husband and wife duo of Nicole Tracy on lead vocals and percussion with her husband Kirk Tracy on vocals, saxophone and various other instruments.

Nicole is originally from Salzburg, Austria, and Kirk was born in Queens, New York, but grew up in Orange County, California. The pair originally met at 13 years old at Knott’s Berry Farm, but that’s a story you’ll have to ask them about. They reunited in their twenties and began dating and started a blues band.

“We’ve been doing the band for 25 years,” Kirk said. “When we first started doing the band, the first five years we were predominately a jump blues and swing band. We would play the Brown Derby and various swing dances in and around Hollywood and Orange County.”

After those first few years, Kid and Nic evolved into a variety band and began playing casino lounges.

“We turned into a variety band, which actually suits us better because we like all kinds of music and we love the challenge of surprising people,” Kirk said. “One of our favorite things is when people say, ‘I just wanted to stay for the whole set because I had no idea what you guys were going to play next!’” Kirk said. “That makes us happy because we love playing all types of music. So to spend the last 20 years traveling the Pacific Northwest, the deep South, the Southwest and the upper Midwest playing casino lounges, county fairs and festivals, opening for big names — that was just a fun thing.”

Playing all over the country, the pair has racked up a lifetime of special memories on the road and there are a few standout performances.

“One highlight was opening for Al Martino at the House of Blues in Los Angeles. Al Martino was the guy who had a hit back in the ‘50s with ‘Valare’ and he was the guy in ‘The Godfather’ in the white suit singing at the wedding. He was just this legendary singer and he actually chose us to open for him and that was really neat,” Kirk said. “But the highlight of every year has to be playing Kool Deadwood Nites. I mean throughout the years we’ve opened for Sha Na Na, the Spinners, Fifth Dimension — so many wonderful people in Deadwood, South Dakota, for the past 12 years — that’s a serious highlight.”

However, the Tracy’s have put roots down in Fort Mohave and they said it’s true, there’s no place like home.

“To be honest with you, we love our home so much that the real highlight is just coming home after a trip and playing anywhere in the Tri-state area,” Kirk said. “We absolutely love this area. This is the most beautiful place to live and has the most wonderful residents. So I guess the highlight of our lives is just coming home and playing at home, in Laughlin or Bullhead City. We love this place.”

The Kid and Nic Show play at several annual events in the Tri-state, such as the Burro BBQ, the Kiwanis Wine and Jazz event, Taste of Bullhead and coming up they will be playing at Oktoberfest in Bullhead City on Sept. 25.

“It’s kind of cool, we’ve really enjoyed getting more connected with the community here. We work with the Kiwanis morning group, so Kirk did some stuff for the Taste of Bullhead and he’s worked with the local high school kids musically. He works well with kids in the community — any child that expresses interest, he’s like, ‘here, here’s a saxophone,’” Nicole said with a laugh.

Your next chance to catch them in action is this weekend when they open up Splash Lounge for the Fourth of July.

“We have played there in the past and just absolutely love it,” Nicole said. “It’s the best dance floor on the river — it’s huge! And the sound is just incredible! The staff is awesome — Sean Hammond runs such an awesome ship. We get to be there for the Fourth of July, which is even better. It made us feel wonderful to be asked to be part of this special weekend.”

The other three members of the band will be traveling down from Vegas for the show.

“Glennis Jones is on vocals and guitar and he played with Edwin Star in the ‘70s,” Kirk said. “Edwin Star is a

Motown artist who’s famous for his

Vietnam-era song ‘WAR.’ So Glennis played with him and after that he was the music director for the Marvelettes for many years. Nicole and I, 20 years ago, used to watch him when he was music director for BB’s Drifters. So when about three years ago he expressed interest in playing with us, we were like, ‘wow this is fantastic,’ because we not only used to watch him and really enjoy what he did, but he’s got an illustrious career behind him.

“On vocals and drums is Pete Tillman,” Kirk continued. “He made his

way out here from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be the drummer for the house band for BB King’s Blues Club in Las Vegas. He’s played with a lot of prominent gospel artists back in Oklahoma too.

“Then we have our young bass player Ryan Schefris, who everybody thinks is our son, although he looks nothing like us,” Kirk laughed. “We wish he was our son, he’s wonderful, but he’s actually a friend’s son. He’s a wonderful bass player.”

This fabulous five-piece will play four nights at Splash, Thursday-Sunday, July 1-4 (8 p.m.-1 a.m.). It’s a show not to be missed, with dancing, comedy and fun for the entire crowd.

“What we like to do is both a dance band and a show band thing, where we’ll throw on some hats and outfits and we do the YMCA, we do the Village People real quick, or we’ll do a couple of songs from The Blues Brothers and we’re wearing hats and glasses and side burns, or we’ll put leis around some audience members and then we’ll do Blue Hawaii,” Kirk said. “It’s more of a show. If you mix it up and they’ve already danced to two or three songs and then you do a show song and they sit down and have a drink and a laugh, then that’s a full entertainment experience.”

“It’s a full interactive show that you can dance all night to,” Nicole added.

They play mostly covers but also throw a couple of their original songs into the mix. They have put out five original CDs over their career. For more, check out the band’s website at KidandNic.com.