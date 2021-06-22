Prepare for ultimate pampering from the Spa at Laughlin Ranch, with 10 treatment rooms that cover massages, body wraps, facials and more.

Patrons will experience a full day of luxury when booking a treatment, as the spa offers men’s and women’s lounges and steam rooms to relax before and after your appointment.

“When somebody has a service here, they basically have access to all of the spa amenities all day long,” Spa Manager Amy Allen said. “So if their appointment is not until 4 p.m., they can still come in several hours earlier and use the steam room and relax in the lounge and just hangout the entire day.”

Laughlin Ranch offers several signature spa services and amenities that cannot be found elsewhere.

“One unique thing that is signature to us is our body treatments because of our Vichy showers,” Allen said. “That I’m aware of, we are the only people in the area that have a Vichy shower.”

This type of shower originated in Vichy, France, and was inspired by the natural mineral springs there. It is an opulent treatment that is used after a scrub or wrap to wash off the skin in a relaxing manner.

“How it works is there’s seven shower heads above the table and for example, during a body scrub, the client lies down on the table and the technician will wet the skin a little bit and apply the scrub in a nice relaxing fashion, or vigorous, whatever the client is looking for,” Allen explained. “Then to remove it, we turn on all seven shower heads and you just relax under the shower heads for a few minutes while the technician helps remove the rest of the product. A lot of people explain it as similar to lying underneath a warm rain shower.”

Another special tool Laughlin Ranch uses for certain services is a full-spectrum hemp oil that enhances relaxation.

“The oil that we use is not a CBD extract, it is a full spectrum hemp oil — the difference being that CBD is just one cannabinoid out of the hemp plant,” Allen said. “What we use is full spectrum, meaning it has all parts of the hemp plant, which is more than 40 cannabinoids. Our vendor out of Texas, Farmhouse Fresh, has found a type of hemp that produces a time-release type of oil so you get the benefits right away from it, but it absorbs into the skin and slowly releases so that it’s a longer lasting effect of relaxation. I’ve had a lot of people tell me it helps with their arthritis pain and it’s very moisturizing as well.”

Laughlin Ranch sells the Farmhouse Fresh products used in their treatments right at the spa. These include bath bombs, scrubs, lotions, waxing kits, mists and more.

“They do sugar and salt scrubs and the scrub we use from them is a mixture of two of their most popular sugar scrubs,’ Allen said. “We use a lot of their shea butters and lotions, body oils and bath bombs.”

The flagship treatment room at Laughlin Ranch is the couples suite. Book this special room for two for a romantic evening with your partner or even mother/daughter or friend time.

“When booking the couples suite you will both get your services in the suite and then afterward you get to stay in the suite for 30 minutes with a glass of champagne and there is a fireplace and a shower,” Allen said. “Most people prefer the Swedish 75 minute massage in the couples suite, then they will relax by the fireplace, finish their champagne and then take a quick shower.”

Give your skin some extra love this summer and book the avocado pear refresher treatment.

“The avocado pear refresher is a combination treatment — it’s a scrub and a wrap with a massage,” Allen said. “So the scrub is going to take off dry dead skin from being out in the Arizona dry air and playing out in the river. The mask that goes on the skin before the wrap is an avocado base so it’s really high in fatty acids and therefore super hydrating. So they’re wrapped up in that for 15-20 minutes and then for the massage they use one of the shea butters, which is also super hydrating. So that helps to remove the dead skin cells, replenish what’s left, and then moisturize at the very end.”

Don’t forget to rejuvenate the face with one of the facial treatments that cleanse and brighten the skin and can reverse aging effects. There are add-ons available during facials as well to target specific areas.

“We offer a lip treatment that is an exfoliation and then a lip balm,” Allen said. “Then we have two different types of eye treatments — one helps to fill fine lines and wrinkles and the other one helps to fight puffiness and hydrate the skin around the eyes. The hydrating one is really good for summertime here.”

Groups can easily be accommodated with an advanced reservation.

“As long as groups book far enough in advance, which is usually a month or more for a large group, and we can spread it out for a few hours throughout the day, we can accommodate 8-10 people easy,” Allen said.

It’s a perfect spot for bachelorette parties, girls day out or any occasion, and with The Ranch Bar and Grill next door, you can relax all day and won’t have to leave the property for lunch.

Golfers can also benefit from a stop in the spa, to ease sore muscles with the therapeutic sports massage.

“Golf massage concentrates on relaxing the back, hamstrings, hip flexors, shoulders, and wrists to create a bigger shoulder turn, better hip and back flexibility, for a more powerful torque and higher finish,” the spa stated. “So, no matter your level of play — from avid golfer to the occasional player — massage for golfers is a great way to improve your game.”

The spa is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday and closed Monday-Tuesday. View all available services and book a treatment online at www.laughlinranch.com/spa/.

The Spa at Laughlin Ranch is located at 1360 William Hardy Drive in Bullhead City.