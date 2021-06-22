Play All Day

Ready for a family vacay? Laughlin is the perfect spot for that summer getaway, because the casino resorts also cater to the kids. While the adults in your party gamble on the slots and table games, kids can play for prizes in the arcade.

The Riverside Resort is a great kid-friendly hotel with plenty for the younger ages to enjoy.

On the second floor, Riverside Cinemas is a newly remodeled six-plex theater with luxury recliners, showing the latest movies. Right now the theater is showing Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, rated PG, starring James Corden and Margot Robbie. See more showtimes on page 23.

Next to Riverside Cinemas is the largest arcade room, filled with fun games like Space Invaders, DC Super Heroes, a pirate Treasure Quest wheel, a Hot Wheels racing game and tons more.

There is a second arcade room across the hall with Deal or No Deal, Wheel of Fortune, Skee Ball, Monopoly, a Baseball Pro Challenge and lots of other fun games.

Guests can conveniently keep track of their tokens and tickets with the hassle-free card system that works at all of the arcade rooms. Your money is loaded onto a card, which you insert into each machine to play a game. Once the game is over, the amount of points you won are loaded back onto your card to be redeemed at the prize counter.

Once you’re done playing, pick out an awesome prize from the counter. Big winners could even take home life-size action figures like Iron Man and E.T.

There is a third arcade room by Riverside Lanes bowling alley. Here you will find a Nerf video arcade, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghost Busters, a Jurassic Park game and a few others.

Arcades are open Monday-Thursday (11 a.m.-11 p.m.) and Friday-Sunday (9 a.m.-11 p.m.).

While in the area, you can bowl a round at Riverside Lanes. This huge, 34-lane alley has plenty of space and offers bumpers for new bowlers. Bowling hours are Sunday-Thursday (8 a.m.-11 p.m.) and Friday-Saturday (8 a.m.-1 a.m.). Prices start at $4.25 per game for juniors (13 and under) and $4.75 per game for adults.

Also next to the bowling alley is laser tag. If you haven’t played laser tag before, you may be surprised to find that it is a fun and competitive game for children and adults alike. You wear a vest with sensors that your opponents try to shoot with their laser gun. If you get hit, your gun is temporarily shut down so you must hide for a few seconds before you are back on the attack. There are also special targets on the walls to hit for extra points.

With two levels and many dividers throughout the room, it is a great course that will help the kids burn some energy. Take a group of friends and see who is the sharp shooter of the bunch!

Laser tag is open Monday–Thursday (5 p.m.-10 p.m.), Friday (5 p.m.-midnight), Saturday (noon-midnight) and Sunday (noon-9 p.m.). One game costs $9, or purchase three rounds for $23. Each round lasts about 10 minutes.

During the summer, of course, kids want to be in the water. On the third floor of the North Tower is the family pool, welcoming all children accompanied by an adult. Pool hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. The Riverside also offers river access and you can rent Jet Skis right on property from Watercraft Adventures.

With all of these fun activities, tons of dining options and amenities, the Riverside has everything your family is looking for to have an unforgettable time in Laughlin!