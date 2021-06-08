Floatin’ Along

Less than 100 miles from Laughlin, and just 30 miles south of Lake Havasu, Parker is a fun getaway to park the RV, play on the river and maybe have a few drinks as the sun goes down.

The most popular places to grab that drink are the floating bars on the Parker Strip that lie right on the Colorado River. Watch boaters buzzing by while enjoying food and beverages from the following floating hotspots.

SUNDANCE SALOON

The Sundance Saloon is one of the oldest bars on the strip, built in 1972, so its reputation as Parker’s party spot goes back several decades. This Western-themed saloon has a large indoor bar and several barstools overlooking the river. It also has additional seating outdoors on a floating dock. They open at 11 a.m. Friday for lunch and dinner and open for breakfast starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday-Sunday. They have DJs or bands on the weekends and also host occasional foam parties.

FOX’S FLOATING BAR

Within Fox’s RV Resort, this entire bar bobs right on the river. While known for their Bloody Mary’s, mudslides and Jell-O shots, the onsite restaurant also serves food right to the bar. After seeing the walls covered in patrons’ dollar bills, you won’t be able to resist signing your name in Sharpie and tacking up your own bill so this memorable bar won’t forget you either. DJ Timmy plays on Thursday nights and they typically have live bands Friday-Sunday nights.

ROADRUNNER FLOATING BAR

Situated right next to La Paz County Park, Roadrunner is another favorite floating spot on the strip. Walk up from the beach or dock your boat and come in for a cold one or try out their new menu with breakfast beginning at 8 a.m., lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. and dinner served until 10 p.m. Get your late night eats off the appetizer menu from 10 p.m.-close.

THIRSTY PIRATE BAR & GRILL

While not a floating bar, Thirsty Pirate Bar & Grill has a great atmosphere and is right on the beach at Pirate’s Den Resort and Marina. This open-air beach bar has lots of seating and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as daily dining specials. Stop in on Sundays for happy hour from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. for $5 Bloody Mary’s and mimosas. Walk out onto their boat dock to snag a picture by the pirate ship harbored next to the Black Pearl Restaurant, which serves the same menu as Thirsty’s and offers indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the river.

PARKER TUBE FLOAT

This Saturday, June 12, the public is invited to float all day during the 43rd annual Parker Tube Float down the Colorado River. Onsite registration at La Paz County Park starts at 8 a.m. Saturday. This is the point where all participants must meet and park, then they will be shuttled to the launch site at Buckskin Mountain State Park. No personal vehicles will be admitted to Buckskin Mountain State Park this day. There is a $10 fee to park at La Paz County Park and same-day registration for the float will be $40 per person. The float will end back at La Paz County Park and all floaters must be out of the water by 4 p.m.

All participants must sign a waiver upon registration. Children ages 13-17 must be accompanied by a guardian and have a waiver signed by that guardian. Children 12 and under are not allowed to participate.

There will be an after party at Pirate’s Den Resort with music and a prize drawing. No outside food and beverages allowed at the after party, as they are available to purchase onsite.

For more information, visit www.ParkerAZ.org/parker-tube-float/.