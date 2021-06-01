Rescue Mission

Keepers of the Wild animal sanctuary has welcomed numerous new animals recently, providing a forever home with proper care. A trio of New Guinea singing dogs made their way to Keepers in April, as well as five new emus. Most recently, they rescued seven big cats from the Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Keepers was founded in 1995 by Jonathan Kraft, to rescue exotic and indigenous animals that were being abused, neglected or abandoned. With 175 acres, it homes around 150 animals, all with spacious natural habitats. It is a nonprofit organization and runs with a small staff and a host of volunteers.

THE ANIMALS

The newest residents at Keepers are the group of big cats, including lions, tigers, a lion-tiger hybrid and a jaguar from Jeff Lowe’s Tiger King Park. Lowe was featured on the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which came out in March 2020.

The documentary showed the mistreatment of the animals at Lowe’s prior park, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which he took over from Joe Exotic in 2016. This spurred a federal investigation and lawsuit in which the U.S. Department of Justice removed 69 animals from the facility due to “ongoing Endangered Species Act violations.”

Several accredited sanctuaries, including Keepers, stepped up to rescue the cats.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to care for these wonderful animals and to work with federal agencies and other accredited sanctuaries to help rescue and protect these endangered animals,” Kraft said.

In the first part of April, Keepers rescued Dezi, Lucy and Junior, three New Guinea singing dogs, which are a wild breed related to dingoes.

“They are really rare, there’s only a couple hundred left in the entire world, most of which are in captivity,” Vice President, Chairwoman and Media Director for the park, Lara Kraft said. “They came out of freezing conditions in Illinois and so far they’ve been a real hit with the park visitors. They’re just so curious and friendly and adorable that everyone is just digging them!”

As their name suggests, they have a special talent.

“They have a unique vocalization,” Kraft explained. “Each animal has kind of like one note that they hit and then they carry that note so when there’s a group of them together it sounds kind of like a song — it’s really cute.”

Whenever taking in a new animal, Keepers provides a natural habitat with special elements for care and play, specific to each breed.

“They’re habitat is right in the middle of the sanctuary,” Kraft said. “It’s nice and spacious of course. They have huge platforms in there because New Guinea singing dogs have a strong urge to perch on top of things so we wanted to give them that opportunity. They have a lot of enrichment opportunities, a swimming pool, lots of shade, and we’ve been giving them some meat treats to kind of forage around and play with as well.”

Near the end of April, five emus came to Keepers from Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation in Phoenix. This therapeutic ranch was using them in their petting zoo but they had too many so Keepers agreed to give them a home, joining the eight other emus at the sanctuary.

The largest population at Keepers is their group of tigers. Tigers are a common animal used for profit, and unfortunately are abandoned or euthanized when they outgrow their purpose.

Keepers hosts a handful of bobcats and coyotes, indigenous to the area, who were abandoned by their mothers as babies or found struggling to survive in residential areas and brought to Keepers by state authorities.

Primate village holds a diverse group, including capuchins, macaques, a lemur and a baboon. Many of the monkeys were privately owned as pets and once the novelty wore off, the owners did not want to take care of them anymore.

There is a plethora of other wildlife that have been rescued by Keepers, including bears, leopards, wolves, alpacas, deer and many others, which now have a place to peacefully live out the rest of their lives.

Follow Keepers on Facebook and Instagram for photos and news on the amazing animals that call the sanctuary home. Lara Kraft is the park photographer and provided all pictures used with this article.

VISIT THE PARK

While Keepers is not a zoo, it is open for public viewing. You can purchase a walking tour and stroll through the park at your leisure, or they offer guided tours with a ride on a safari vehicle for an additional fee. Tour guides will share the animals’ stories as well as insight into their personalities and the care required for each animal with the guided tour.

The park is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Monday, and the guided tours run at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Keepers is located at 13441 E. Highway 66 in Valentine, Arizona.

After you finish your tour, visit the gift shop for a memento to remember your day, like their conservation themed T-shirts, stuffed animals, and much more. They also offer snack food and cold refreshments for sale.

New this year is the onsite animal hospital where staff from Kingman Animal Hospital perform procedures and checkups.

“We have our own animal hospital on site now,’ Kraft said. “It’s fully licensed and we’ve been doing surgeries in there since January and the public can actually view through a viewing window and watch procedures.”

There is an education center attached to the animal hospital and Kraft said they plan to start up Keepers Klasses again soon, which offer guests a more involved learning experience.

Guests can even stay the night at Keepers through Harvest Hosts, a network of more than 2,000 wineries, breweries, farms and attractions across the country that allow members to spend the night on property for free. There is a yearly membership fee, which provides unlimited access to these campsites for self-contained RVs. Sign up for membership at HarvestHosts.com.

“That’s been really popular because they can hear the lions and all of the animals at night and then they get to come see them in the morning for a tour,” Kraft said. “So guests have really been enjoying it and we’ve been getting a lot of great feedback from that program.”

SUPPORT THE SANCTUARY

You can donate directly to the cause at KeepersoftheWild.org, or you may donate supplies such as food, soap, balls, plastic pools and many other items. Another way to help is by choosing Keepers as your designated charitable organization on Amazon Smile and Amazon will donate 0.5 percent of eligible purchases with no fees or extra costs to you.

Keepers is always looking for volunteers, whether it be for a single day or long-term. Giving time helps the staff ensure all residents receive meals, medication and cleanings in an efficient and timely manner, and in return, volunteers get more personal interaction with the animals.

Check out their website at KeepersoftheWild.org for more info and to fill out a volunteer application.