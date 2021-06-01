Above & Beyond

Delve into all things extraterrestrial at the 2021 Laughlin UFO Mega Conference. This conference brings together 36 scientists, researchers and “experiencers” during seven full days of intensive education and disclosure from Sunday, June 6-Saturday, June 12, in the Pavilion within the Aquarius Casino Resort.

This is a rare event for all of these extraordinary people to come together at the same time and place, and may never happen again. That’s why the ambitious schedule is jam-packed with presentations, exhibits, films, special guests and so much more.

This event is designed to be the most educational, revelatory, inspiring, affordable, and life changing conference of the year. Everyone is welcome to join and people from around the world will be attending.

Prices for the conference:

The full week attendance package for $599 per person includes admission to all speaker presentations, admission to Sunday night wine and dinner, admission to the Wednesday “Meet the Speakers” Party with tacos and beer, admission to the Saturday evening Saucerian Awards Banquet and five world premier UFO film nights.

The four-day “First of Week” package for $379 per person includes admission to four days of speakers Sunday-Wednesday, June 6-9, admission to Sunday night wine and dinner and admission to the Wednesday “Meet the Speakers” Party with tacos and beer.

The four-day “End of Week” package for $429 per person includes four days of speakers Wednesday-Saturday, June 9-12, admission to the Wednesday “Meet the Speakers” Party with tacos and beer and admission to the Saturday evening Saucerian Awards Banquet.

Partial pricing: Morning sessions throughout the conference are $40 per day; afternoon sessions are $70 per day; Sunday night dinner ticket is $55; Wednesday night “Meet the Speakers” Party ticket is $50; and the Closing Banquet ticket is $75.

Full day sessions: Monday-Tuesday, June 7-8, $99 per day; Wednesday, June 9, $139; Thursday-Friday, June 10-11, $99 per day; and Saturday, June 12, $165. (Sunday, June 6 will be an afternoon session only day, for $70.)

The nighttime skywatch is an additional $40 per person, per night. Michael of Sedona will lead these events on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday night, departing from the Aquarius at 8:15 p.m. to the petroglyph site just outside of town. They last about 90 minutes, including driving time. At least one person from the speaker lineup will be attending with each night’s group. Attendance is capped at 25 people per night, so advance purchase of your ticket is highly recommended.

On Saturday, June 5, the registration desk is open to the public (noon– 6 p.m.). You may register online ahead of time at laughlinufomegaconference.com. The registration desk and exhibit room will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. For the remainder of the conference the registration desk and the exhibit room will be open from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Opening announcements will take place at 12:45 p.m. Sunday and then speaker sessions will begin at 1 p.m. Topics include: Secret Space UFOs — The Crown Jewel Of Secrecy, Remote Viewing, Time Travel and ETs, Multidimensional Aliens, Decoding Star Wars, Digital Storytelling for the New Millennium, Assignment AREA 51, Transformed: My Journey from Skeptic to Researcher to Experiencer, Explore Your Past and Future Lives Through Hypnosis and many more.

Barbara Lamb will lead “experiencer” sessions in the Pisces Room, and share her personal contact experiences. The experiencer group sessions are for people who suspect they have had encounters with extraterrestrial or other-dimensional beings, and who want to share and hear about other peoples’ encounters. It can be a relief to share with people who are open-minded and accepting.

These free experiencer sessions will be held Tuesday-Friday during the lunch hours (12:15-1:10 p.m.). There will be a lunch cart in the lobby with hot dogs, salads, fruit and more for you to pick up and take with you to the sessions.

Kicking off the conference at 1 p.m. on the opening day, is guest speaker Danny Sheehan, discussing “The New Paradigm Institute on Clear Lake in Lake County, CA.”

The New Paradigm Institute, just 100 miles north of San Francisco, in Lake County, California, on the shores of Clear Lake was founded “to provide a permanent site for all of the world’s leading experts to gather and study together at any time of the year.”

“It will be the mission of The New Paradigm Institute to heed the oft-repeated warnings provided to our human family by the occupants of UFOs to ‘stop polluting your planet with poisonous chemicals, pesticides and effluents from your manufacturing and transportation processes and stop threatening the living systems of your life-generating planet with potential thermo-nuclear war and private nuclear power plants before it is too late!” Sheehan stated.

Opening night will include the world premier of two films by Darcy Weir, “Volcanic UFO Mysteries” and “Crop Circle Realities,” beginning at 8:15 p.m. Another film by Weir, “Secret Space UFOs: Part 1,” will premier at 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

“Weir shines light on interesting perspectives regarding international sightings of wildmen like Sasquatch, secret space, underground bases like Area 51 and Phil Schneider’s Dulce New Mexico testimonials. His documentaries present an analysis from a theoretical perspective, showing historical references and facts that surround each mystery,” Weir’s speaker bio stated.

Monday night at 9 p.m. will be the world premier of “UFOTV’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Cosmos,” a film by Tim Crawford. Crawford will debut a second film, “UFOTV’s Conspiracy Movie for Dummies,” on Friday night at 9 p.m.

Thursday night will be the world premier of Sean Stone’s “Best Kept Secret” at 9 p.m.

“Sean Stone starred in and directed his first feature film ‘Greystone Park’ in 2012. A graduate of the Baron Brown Studio, he has starred in multiple features including ‘Night Walk,’ ‘Union Bound,’ and ‘Fury of the Fist’ and ‘The Golden Fleece,’ which he also wrote,” Stone’s speaker bio stated.

There will be two panel discussions through the week with top researchers. On Wednesday (4:45 p.m.), the panel on “High Strangeness on Earth” will consist of Katie Griboski, Trey Hudson, James Keenan, Duane Ollinger and will be moderated by Jimmy Church. On Friday (5 p.m.), “Incredible Disclosures” moderated by Church, will feature Sid Goldberg, Richard Dolan, Sean Stone, and Danny Sheehan.

Wednesday night after the “Meet the Speakers” Party, there will be live entertainment by Michael Telstarr. Telstarr is a humorist mentalist, performing his show, “Where No Mind Has Gone Before.”

“Michael was an escape artist under the name ‘Scott Free’ in his early years. He has done the upside down straitjacket escapes in public places such as the Exhibition in Toronto and over Lake Ontario. He has seven world records in mind and body control. See him bend spoons and keys, guess your underwear color, or see his ability to light up lightbulbs at will or levitate and move objects. He will charge the audience with positive energy. You may be lucky and be asked to assist him in one of his experiments. All he asks is that you keep an open mind,” his bio stated.

For a complete schedule and more detailed information about all of the events visit: laughlinufomegaconference.com.