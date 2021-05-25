Losers’ Goes Live

Prepare for nightlife to get even hotter in Laughlin when Losers’ Lounge reopens Thursday! The famous nightclub inside Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort will celebrate its grand reopening starting at 7 p.m. May 27.

“We are so enthusiastic about moving forward with this reopening because offering a fun place to go with your friends and family, with talented live bands performing in the background, is something a lot of us haven’t had a chance to experience in a very long time,” Marketing and Entertainment Director Diana Fuchs said.

Losers’ Lounge is a favorite spot on Casino Drive for partygoers to let loose, enjoy awesome drink specials and live entertainment with no cover charge.

Guests will love the Throwback Thursday drink specials, including $2 Jell-O shots, $2 Kamikaze, $3 Adios M.F., $2.50 domestic beer and $4 imported beer from 8 p.m.-midnight every Thursday.

Friday is whiskey night with any whiskey the bar carries for $3 from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

Shots are in the forecast for Sundays from 8 p.m.-midnight, with any call shot for $3, premium shots for $4 and domestic beer for $2.50.

Live bands will take the stage from 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Thursday-Sunday each week. The upcoming lineup includes Powerhouse on May 27-30, Terry Wayne Project on June 3-6, and Roxy Gunn Project on June 10-13.

“I am thrilled to say a Riverside and Losers’ Lounge favorite, Powerhouse, will be with us opening weekend,” Fuchs said. “Powerhouse has been performing in Losers’ Lounge for many years — John Anderson and the band are just amazing, professional and fun to work with!”

Terry Wayne Project will have you on your feet as the dance floor will be open for dancing beginning June 3.

“Terry Wayne Project is another favorite of ours and I am so excited to get to see them again June 3-6,” Fuchs said. “Terry Wayne is a staple during New Year’s Eve and they have been our spotlight in the Dance Club for years. Everyone raves about them!”

Rock band Roxy Gunn Project will follow the next weekend with a powerful performance of classic covers and original songs.

“Roxy, Chris and the gang from Roxy Gunn Project are so talented and fun,” Fuchs said. “I feel very lucky we are able to showcase this Las Vegas band again for Laughlin to enjoy June 10-13.”

Losers’ will also celebrate the return of its house DJ this weekend, who keeps the club rocking in between band sets.

“We are fortunate to be able to bring back our amazing house DJ, DJ Big E,” Fuchs said. “Eric will be spinning some tunes before and in between band sets, as well as keeping the party going into the morning this Memorial Day weekend and beyond!”

More on Roxy Gunn Project

Laughlin music fans will be pleased to see this local favorite back in the lineup at Losers’ Lounge. Roxy Gunn Project celebrated its 10th anniversary as a band earlier this year, and they have been playing at the Riverside for several of those years.

Band members include Roxy Gunn on lead vocals and guitar, Chris Reject on bass guitar and vocals, Randy LeDuc on lead guitar and vocals and Ryan J on drums.

“I was an acoustic artist for a long time and I really wanted to form a band so we started out basically just doing all of my original songs,” Gunn said. “We got booked in some casinos on the Las Vegas strip and we didn’t have enough original material to fill what they needed from us, so we ended up playing a few covers and getting more gigs that way. It kind of snowballed from there and we became more of a rock and roll cover band.”

“We play everything from rock and roll to punk rock, to some country, some pop stuff, alternative and grunge,” Reject added.

Their repertoire spans several artists, but a few staples of their set are Joan Jett, Guns N’ Roses and Billy Idol. Gunn’s favorite to play is Fleetwood Mac and Reject’s is Green Day or Creedence Clearwater Revival, but they keep their set list fresh for every performance.

“It varies day to day because some of our regulars come in and they want different songs every single time,” Reject said. “Since we do all requests, it’s like people want to hear ‘Pour Some Sugar on Me,’ and then from there they want to hear Garth Brooks, it’s kind of funny.”

Along with the covers, the band does still play some original music.

“A lot of the people in Laughlin are big supporters of our original music too,” Gunn said. “We usually do requests for the most part so when they come up and say, ‘Hey we want to hear an original song,’ we play those as well.”

Since music venues have been closed the past year, the band has been live streaming performances on Twitch and Facebook, but they are eager to take the stage in front of a live audience once again.

“We’re just really excited to return to Losers’ — we can’t wait to see everybody,” Gunn said. “We’ve been playing there for a long time so we’ve been able to build a pretty good following out there. Plus we’ve made friends with a lot of the bartenders and servers over the years, so it’s going to be like a homecoming. It’s such a hub for live entertainment and just a good time, so we’re happy to be part of the opening.”