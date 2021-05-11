Joshua Tree National Park is a wonder, with its namesake twisted trees reaching upward, somewhat like the biblical figure Joshua reaching up to the sky. At least that was the reminiscent image the Mormons named the species after.

“By the mid-19th century, Mormon immigrants had made their way across the Colorado River,” Vegetation Specialist Jane Rodgers wrote. “Legend has it that these pioneers named the tree after Joshua, seeing the limbs of the tree as outstretched in supplication, guiding the travelers westward.”

The park still brings a spiritual feeling for some, who visit to meditate, pray, or simply refresh their soul. All who travel to Twentynine Palms, California, to experience this desert forest can agree it is a sight to behold, with the unusual trees dotting the landscape as far as the eye can see.

Joshua Tree was elevated to national park status in 1994, but prior it held the title of national monument.

“By the late 1920s the development of new roads into the desert had brought an influx of land developers and cactus poachers,” Rodgers wrote. “Minerva Hoyt, a Pasadena resident who was extremely fond of desert plants, became concerned about the removal of cacti and other plants to the gardens of Los Angeles. Her tireless efforts to protect this area culminated in 825,000 acres being set aside as Joshua Tree National Monument in 1936.”

The earliest inhabitants of the area were the “Pinto Culture,” a nomadic group of hunters and gatherers, several thousand years ago.

Following the Pinto, tribal groups including the Cahuilla, Chemehuevi and Serrano lived on the land, finding use for the vegetation.

“Years ago the Joshua tree was recognized by native people for its useful properties,” Rodgers wrote. “Tough leaves were worked into baskets and sandals, and flower buds and raw or roasted seeds made a healthy addition to the diet.”

Traces of these native tribes can still be found in the park, such as the petroglyphs etched into the boulders. Rock climbing is one popular activity in the park, but guests are asked not to disturb the ancient markings. If you plan to rock climb during your visit, make sure to check at the visitor center for up-to-date climbing closures, as some areas are occasionally closed to protect wildlife and vegetation.

Visitor Centers

There are four visitor centers — three on the north side of the park and one on the south side. Park entrance fees are $30 per vehicle for seven days, and may be paid at the visitor centers. You may also purchase a digital pass online at recreation.gov for no additional cost.

The Joshua Tree Visitor Center is at the northwest entrance, right off of Highway 62. This center is open daily from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. If you begin your trek through the park at this entrance, you can take the loop drive around Quail Springs Road (turns into Park Boulevard) back to Highway 62. You will end at the Oasis Visitor Center at the northeast entrance. The Oasis Visitor Center is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Both of these centers have exhibits and a bookstore.

The Cottonwood Visitor Center is located at the south entrance off of Interstate 10, along Cottonwood Springs Road. It is open from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily and the bookstore is open, but exhibits are closed at this time.

The Black Rock Nature Center is located in the Black Rock Campground near the northwest entrance, and is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, but will close for the summer June 1.

Campgrounds

Individual campsites are limited to members of one household per site. Group sites are limited to 25 people maximum and up to three households per site.

Black Rock Campground is one of eight campgrounds inside the park. There are about 100 campsites available by reservation, varying in size to accommodate both tents and RVs. Each campsite has a picnic table and fire ring with rest rooms, water and a dump station nearby. Individual sites cost $25. Reservations can be made at recreation.gov.

Indian Cove Campground is located on the north side off of Highway 62 as well. It has 101 campsites, but between Memorial Day and Labor Day there are just 39 reservable sites. There are vault toilets but no water at these campsites. Water is available at the small ranger station a couple of miles north of the campground. Individual sites cost $20.

There is a cluster of campgrounds around Park Boulevard, about halfway through the loop drive. Jumbo Rocks Campground, with 124 sites, and Ryan Campground with 31 sites, both offer reservations and cost $20 per night. There is no water or dump station at either campground.

Hidden Valley, Belle and White Tank are the other three campgrounds in this area, and are all on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no water or dump station at any of these campgrounds, and they all cost $15 per night.

The Cottonwood Campground at the south entrance has 62 sites with water and a dump station. Sites are $25 and reservations are available.

Trails

There are ample hiking opportunities to view the interesting flora and fauna within the park. There are several easy walking loops that lead through beautiful landscape.

The Cholla Cactus Garden Trail, 20 miles north of the Cottonwood Visitor Center, is a .25-mile loop, taking about 20 minutes walking time. As the name suggests, this quick trail loops through a dense covering of cholla cactus. Don’t get too close to these curious cacti, as their barbed spines can detach easily and are very painful.

Barker Dam Trail is 15 miles southeast of the Joshua Tree Visitor Center along the scenic drive loop. This 1-mile loop takes about an hour and leads to Barker Dam, built in 1900. Since there is water here, it is a good spot for bird watching, and there is a variety of plant life along the trail.

Arch Rock Trail is another popular hike, which is 10 miles directly south of the Oasis Visitor Center. This 1.5-mile trail through rocks and sand leads to a natural rock arch and several boulders for climbing.

If you’re into the cool rock formations, Skull Rock is another fairly simple trail just east of Jumbo Rocks Campground. This 1.7-mile loop will take you to the famous Skull Rock and several boulder piles. Skull Rock can also be visited from a pull off along Park Boulevard.

There are plenty of longer, more strenuous hikes to do in the park, but require an early start to beat the heat as we transition into summer. For a full list of trails, visit NPS.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.