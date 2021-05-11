Lavish Lifestyle

Get away to the famous desert escape movie stars have been frequenting for nearly a century, Palm Springs. Just over 200 miles from the Tri-state, this hidden gem is filled with classic-era Hollywood nostalgia.

Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and a slew of other famous entertainers purchased vacation homes in Palm Springs to leave the Hollywood drama behind and relax in the laidback atmosphere.

Take a tour to catch a glimpse of these iconic properties, either self-guided or with a tour company. Five Star Adventures Tours offers a narrated 2-hour ride by more than 50 movie star homes of the past and present. On the Legends and Icons Tour, you will visit Little Hollywood, the glamorous Movie Colony, the Rat Pack Hideaway and more. These tours are available Monday-Saturday; see fsatours.com to book.

Celebrity Tours is another local tour company offering private tours to Little Tuscany, Las Palmas, Desert Memorial Park, and several other locations. These tours will be for just your group, and can be customized to your liking. Call 888-380-9522 to book a tour.

You also could take a self-guided walking tour past some of the most well-known properties in town. Download the “GPSmyCity: Walks in 1K+ Cities” app and search Palm Springs, California, to find a map and directions to famous properties once inhabited by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Bob Hope, Dean Martin, Elvis and more. For a small fee, the app turns your mobile device into a personal tour guide and its built-in GPS navigation guides you from one tour stop to the next.

Stop by the Palm Springs Visitors Center at 2901 N. Palm Canyon Drive (open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m.) for a free map of the stars’ homes.

Continue the trip through the lives of the rich and famous by dining at Copley’s on Palm Canyon, which is part of Cary Grant’s former estate. The restaurant features contemporary cuisine with patio dining offering stunning views of the surrounding San Jacinto Mountains.

After dinner, swing by for a martini at the Casablanca Lounge within Melvyn’s restaurant at the historic Ingleside Inn. Sinatra was a regular at Melvyn’s, and the Inn itself used to be an exclusive haven for stars such as Clark Gable and Elizabeth Taylor for invite-only gatherings starting in the 1930s.

Palm Canyon Drive is the historical heart of Palm Springs, and a must-stop when in town. This downtown district is perfect for a stroll through shops, art galleries, restaurants, pubs and historical buildings, along with the Palm Springs Walk of Stars.

For further browsing, the El Paseo Shopping District in nearby Palm Desert is very popular. This gorgeous outdoor venue hosts 300 stores from Sak’s 5th Avenue to individually owned boutiques.

The Palm Springs valley is home to a plethora of world-class golf clubs as well. Try your hand at a course designed by PGA Tour greats like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Nick Faldo and others. Check out palmsprings.com/golf/ to compare courses.

After your round, soothe your muscles in one of the hot mineral springs that flow naturally throughout the area. Several spa resorts speckle the greater Palm Springs valley and offer the healing pools with water drawn from the ground, reaching temperatures of more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. These natural springs are rich in lithium and thought to hold therapeutic powers, rejuvenating the entire body.

Even if you don’t choose to stay at one of these resorts, many offer day passes for non-hotel guests. See www.visitgreaterpalmsprings.com for resort listings and a comprehensive guide to Palm Springs trip planning.

Before you leave town, make sure to visit one of Palm Springs’ most incredible attractions, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Take the ride of your life on the world’s largest rotating tram car, gaining 6,000 feet in elevation over a 2.5 mile trip along the cliffs of Chino Canyon to Mt. San Jacinto State Park.

Guests will board an enclosed tram car with glass windows to embark on this 10-minute ride. As the car zips up the cables, it rotates 360 degrees so no matter where you are standing, you will have a great view. It is a breathtaking ride as you depart the Valley Station at 2,643 feet, all the way to the Mountain Station at 8,516 feet. This trip is not for those afraid of heights.

Once at the Mountain Station, there is an observation deck for outstanding views of the Palm Springs valley below. The temperature at the Mountain Station is typically 30 degrees cooler than on the desert floor, so you might want to bring along a jacket, even during the early summer months.

A cafeteria-style restaurant, Pines Café, is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Mountain Station. Prepackaged sandwiches, salads, and beverages are available here for purchase. There is a gift shop open at both the Mountain and Valley Stations.

Once at the Mountain Station, you may choose to look around, hike, camp or get back on the tram car headed down to the Valley Station.

If you want to hike to the actual peak of Mt. San Jacinto, there is an 11-mile roundtrip trail up to the top, which lies at 10,834 feet. There are a few other short trails, such as the Long Valley Discovery Trail and the Desert View Trail, if you want to explore the wilderness area but not go for the peak.

No permits are needed for hiking the shorter Long Valley trails, but a wilderness permit is needed if hiking beyond the ranger station. Hikers can pick up this free wilderness permit right at the ranger station and continue on their way.

Camping is allowed within the state park for $5 per person. Receive a permit by calling 951-659-2607.

Trams leave the station at least every 30 minutes. From Monday-Thursday, the first tram up the mountain leaves at 10 a.m., the last tram up leaves at 6 p.m. and the last tram down leaves at 8 p.m. On Friday-Sunday, the first tram up leaves at 8 a.m., the last tram up leaves at 7 p.m. and the last tram down leaves at 9 p.m.

Visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance at pstramway.com/tickets/. Adults cost $26.95, seniors 65 and older cost $24.95 and kids 3-10 cost $16.95.

Face masks are required on the tram and visitors also must submit to a temperature check before boarding. The Valley Station, tram car and Mountain Station are all handicap accessible. Only service animals are allowed on the tram.