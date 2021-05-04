Mother’s Day Dining

Treat mom to a special dinner at the Laughlin casinos this Sunday. Let the executive chef’s prepare an exquisite meal for your family, from prime rib to seafood.

Pioneer

Bumbleberry Flats will have a Mother’s Day special prime rib dinner with baked potato, vegetable and side salad. Special available Sunday, May 9 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); $26 per person. In addition, mothers will receive 20% off any regular menu items (alcohol not included) all day Sunday.

Edgewater

Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a four-course meal, beginning with prime rib stuffed mushrooms with sharp cheddar cheese and herb butter sauce, followed by a choice between French onion soup or Caesar salad. Entrée choices include a smoked bone-in pork chop with roasted garlic and cheddar grits, grilled broccoli and apple salad; pan-roasted halibut with herb and tomato butter; or roasted half chicken with herb-roasted potatoes. Wild berry cheesecake will be offered for dessert. The meal will be available Sunday, May (3 p.m.-10 p.m.); $35 per person or $31.50 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Aquarius

Café Aquarius will offer a specialty three-course meal, beginning with the choice of soup or salad, followed by a choice between herb-crusted pork loin with braised apple stuffing and toasted pine nut dressing; or salmon piccata with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. Café Aquarius will conclude the meal with the choice of apple or cherry pie. The meal will be available Sunday, May (11 a.m.-10 p.m.); priced at $28 or $25.20 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full.

Harrah’s Laughlin

The Range Steakhouse will offer an exquisite dinner of crab and lobster stuffed shrimp in a champagne lemon butter with steamed asparagus and a bacon au gratin potato. For dessert, a scrumptious lemon meringue tart. Special available Sunday, May 9 (4 p.m.-close); $49 per person. Enjoy a special Mother’s Day Mango Cosmo made with a blend of mango vodka, fresh-squeezed lime and cranberry juice for $14.

The Beach Café will also be serving a Mother’s Day meal, Starting with a house salad or soup, followed by grilled salmon with lemon herb butter served with mashed potatoes and a vegetable medley. New York style cheesecake with fresh strawberries will finish the meal. Special available Sunday, May 9 (noon-close); $19.99 per person.

Tropicana Laughlin

Carnegie’s Café will treat moms to a special including house salad or soup, followed by an entrée of roasted pork roulade with an apple and cranberry stuffing finished with reduction glace, sweet and savory green beans and Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Special available Sunday, May 9 (noon-close); $15.99 per person.

Desert Diamond Distillery

Get in on an early Mother’s Day celebration at Desert Diamond Distillery in Kingman, Arizona. The public is invited to this dinner on the train car, with tickets available for either Friday, May 7 or Saturday, May 8.

Hors d’oeuvres and cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m. in the distillery retail area, and dinner will begin at 7 p.m. on the train car each evening.

The menu will include a caprice salad, soup and chateaubriand-style beef medallions with red wine sauce, served with baby baked potatoes and seasonal vegetables. Top off this four-course meal with a delicious slice of cheesecake for dessert.

Guests will be treated to a special tasting of the newest D3 10-year barrel reserve rum after dessert.

There will be live entertainment and special announcements by the Patt family throughout the evening.

Tickets are $100 per person. Reserve your spot ahead of time by calling Deb Patt at 702-335-7448 because seating is limited to 20 people each night.

The distillery is located at 4875 N. Olympic Drive in Kingman.