A favorite community event for 70 years is back at Bullhead City Rotary Park to bring everyone together for a full day of food, music, games and fun.

Rotary Club of Bullhead City is hosting the 70th annual Burro BBQ on Saturday, May 8 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Club President Scott Merrill said this is the Rotary’s 50th year as the event sponsor, but it has been around for even longer as a fundraiser to bring better services to the area.

“Back when they first started it, they put it together to try to get the community out and raise some money for road improvements,” Merrill said. “I think the first five years it was just community leaders and then the next 15 years I believe it was a hospital board, a group that was trying to raise money to put a medical facility in town. So that was the first 20 years and then we’ve had it the last 50.”

The Rotary Club uses the proceeds to fund their various service projects, along with providing scholarships for area youth.

The event name may be a little misleading in today’s era, but it reflects the history of the BBQ.

“Well it originally was burros that were barbequed, but that was only the first few years,” Merrill said. “Since then it has been mostly beef and now we deep-pit barbecue beef and pork. We put it in Friday at about noon and take it out Saturday morning so it’s in the ground about 20 hours.”

The meat is the star of the event and guests may buy a plate of food consisting of beef or pork, or both, with potato salad, beans and a dinner roll. You also may purchase a beef or pork sandwich and they’ll be making hot dogs as well.

Right now the Rotarians are selling presale tickets for $8 a plate, or the cost will be $10 per plate at the event.

Additionally, there will be a beer garden, Bloody Mary and margarita bar.

There will be tables and chairs set up under the ramada to sit and enjoy your meal.

Aside from delicious food and drinks, this BBQ is packing in the entertainment for adults and kids.

“We’ve got water slides — one big one for anybody and one smaller one for kids. They’re in the grassy area right next to the ramada and you just come down onto a landing pad there,” Merrill said. “We’ve also got a mechanical bull, cornhole and a bounce house.”

There will be a bracketed cornhole tournament starting at noon. The cost to enter the tournament is $10 per person, or $20 per team. Teams may register ahead of time by emailing Mike Villagran at MVillagran@frontier.com, or sign up the day of the event before noon. The winning team will receive the total entry fees back in cash.

The River Cruizers Car Club will be holding a car show in conjunction with the BBQ. Enter your classic car for just $20. Download a registration form at rivercruizers.com, print it out and bring it with you on the day of the show.

Local band Kid N’ Nic will be performing and acting as emcees for the event. This husband-and-wife team consists of Nicole (Nic) and Kirk (Kid) Tracy. After they met, a fun, high-energy, interactive show was born that features a wide variety of popular music. Over their career of more than 20 years together, the pair have played festivals and events all over the country, performed regularly at the Hollywood House of Blues and have been featured on the Discovery Channel.

Although originally from Southern California, the Tri-state is their home and they have played countless shows on both sides of the river. They’re known for getting the crowd laughing and dancing with their stage antics and audience participation, so get ready to have a great time!

Bullhead City Rotary Park is located at 2315 Balboa Drive. Admission is free and open to the public.