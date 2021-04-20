Welcome to Mayhem

A treasured event in a new location is cruising into town this week as the Tri-state celebrates motorcycle week at Mayhem the Main Event in Bullhead City April 21-24.

Anchored by the Ink Mayhem tattoo convention that was a mainstay during the Laughlin River Run in years past, this new event takes place on the Arizona side of the Colorado River. It will be held at the Riverview Mall at 2350 Miracle Mile in Bullhead City.

“I’m not trying to change history, I’m doing what I can to preserve it,” Mayhem Producer Larry Topping said. “I just want bike week to keep going and not lose the momentum. We already lost one year, we couldn’t lose another.”

Topping is the owner of Evolution Tattoo in Bullhead City and the creator of Mayhem the Main Event. He knew the impact of bike week was important for the Tri-state, so he took his already established Ink Mayhem convention and created his own rally.

“Knowing that we weren’t going to do a normal bike week from the previous producers, I felt that it was definitely a loss for our community,” he said. “I’m a local business owner, so I know improving the economy in a local area like this isn’t about bringing attention to one business, it’s about bringing attention to the entire region.”

Mayhem the Main Event will consist of three areas — the indoor Ink Mayhem tattoo convention, the indoor After Mayhem day lounge and nightclub and a free outdoor beer garden and vendor area. All areas will be open 11 a.m.-midnight daily.

There are three different passes for the event: Let Me Ride for $25, Ink Me Up for $60 and Let’s Party for $90. A Let Me Ride pass includes a limited edition rally T-shirt and five raffle tickets. The Ink Me Up pass includes the rally T-shirt, 10 raffle tickets and weekend entry to the tattoo convention. A Let’s Party Pass includes the rally T-shirt, 20 raffle tickets, weekend entry to the tattoo convention and weekend entry to the After Mayhem After Party.

The After Mayhem After Party will have a $15 daily cover fee at the door. Starting at 11 a.m. it will be a day lounge with bar games and music from DJ Extreme, then at 8:30 p.m. it will turn into a nightclub with dancing and a nightly themed performance from the Ladies of Mayhem.

There is a $15 per day entry fee for the Ink Mayhem tattoo convention unless you purchase one of the passes. Ink Mayhem opens at 11 a.m. each day, with tattoo seminars, raffles and contests throughout the day.

Wednesday, tattoo artists will compete in the Art Fusion Black and Grey contest at 2 p.m., Small Color at 7 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Thursday is the Best Traditional and Best Lettering contests at 7 p.m., Best Asian Design at 9 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Friday is the Large Black and Grey and Large Color contests at 7 p.m., Best Realism at 9 p.m. and Best of Day at 10 p.m.

Saturday is the Small Black and Grey and Best Portrait contests at 7 p.m., Best of Day at 9 p.m. and Best of Show at 10 p.m.

The outdoor area will be free admission and includes vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and live music all day. The headlining bands will be Bullhead City’s own Savage Kat, and the Bennett Matteo Band from Riverside, California.

SavageKat front man Shawn Maloy is a dynamic artist that is best experienced live! He brings stripped down acoustic and full blown electric style performances together. Along with awesome vocals, SavageKat’s party evoking stage antics and energy, rivals bands like the Beastie Boys and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Bennett Matteo Band is a collective of brilliant musicians led by guitarist and writer Gino Matteo and vocal powerhouse Jade Bennett. Extremely improvisational while having their feet planted in roots music, BMB are a breath of fresh air to the music world. BMB’s experimentation and refusal to take themselves seriously makes every show an experience.

Vendors include Discount Biker Supply, Eagle Motorsports, Chucky’s Chop Shop, Gear Up Motorsports, Ride or Die Clothing, DSO Eyewear and more.

There also will be raffles going on outside with tickets costing $1 apiece.

“Each one of the vendors is going to be donating a couple of items as raffle prizes, there will be event T-shirts and Culver’s has donated $500 in gift cards,” Topping said.

Everyone is encouraged to have fun and enjoy the party, while being responsible. Topping has arranged security to protect overnight bike parking at the event site so guests don’t have to drive home.

“This is a little different from the Laughlin rally because you can’t just party right there in the parking lot and walk back to your hotel room, so we’re definitely encouraging people to be responsible,” he said. “If you’re going to be driving, definitely make sure that you’re not drinking and if you are going to drink, know that you can leave your bike and we’ll make sure that it’s safe and you can take a cab or BATS (Bullhead Area Transit System) is going to be extending their hours of operation as well. We’ll have a secured bike parking area and I’m going to have my own 24-hour security that’s patrolling the entire lot.”

There will be bike parking at the Riverview Mall and there is legal parking on both sides of Miracle Mile for overflow parking.

Men of Fire Veterans Poker Run

Men of Fire MC is hosting its annual Veterans Poker Run Saturday, April 24. The charity event benefits the River Fund veterans account to help vets with services they need. In eight years, MOF has raised $80,000 for the cause.

“The River Fund veterans account helps get veteran’s off the street and helps them get to their VA appointments because we don’t have a VA in town,” MOF President Ryan Granath said. “Basically they help them get back on their feet.”

Registration will be at 8 a.m. April 24 at Anderson Ford Bullhead City at 2585 Highway 95. This is where participants will pick up info packets and begin the poker run. The cost is $30 per rider and includes a T-shirt. Passengers cost an additional $10.

After registering at Anderson Ford, there will be seven stops to visit, in no particular order, including Mayhem the Main Event, The River Dog, Da Kine Connection, Old Town Saloon, Hooch’s 95, Topock66 and CoVeu Drinkery & Eatery. Cards must be turned in at CoVeu by 3:30 p.m. There will be prizes for first, second and worst hand.

Food will be available for purchase at CoVeu, and there will be thousands of dollars in raffle prizes given away. Prizes include gift cards for Harley Davidson Mother Road, cycle gear, restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, custom made veterans signs, a custom pinstriped helmet, 9/11 firefighter tribute posters and much more.

Raffle tickets are $1 and will be sold at Anderson Ford and CoVeu. There will also be a separate raffle for the axe with tickets costing $10 apiece.