Slot Insanity

Fast and furious tapping will be coming from the New Pioneer’s tournament room this Saturday as players fight to keep the reels spinning faster than the person sitting next to them.

Every other month the New Pioneer hosts a public tournament — either slots or video poker. This month is a combination tournament with two rounds of slots and one round of video poker. The cost is $49 to enter.

Registration will be Friday, April 23, where guests can pick up their welcome packet and playing schedule. Tournament play will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

Special tournament machines are used that are not regularly in play on the casino floor. The tournament room is right next to the front desk (take a left when entering the front doors).

The first round will be a 10-minute slot round, followed by a 20-minute video poker round and another 10-minute slot round to finish. Players will get a break in between each round.

There are four different sessions to each round, with around 30 people competing in each session, so the field will consist of around 120 people. There are cash prizes for the top five scores and the top half of the field will receive free slot play.

Players will draw a machine number to play each round. After roll call at each session time, it’s ‘ready, set, go!” Players begin the constant tapping for 10 minutes, hoping to hit “triple P’s” for the big points.

Some players may switch hands or have their own little lucky method during tournament play.

“There’s really no strategy on slots, but some people have their own little things,” Marketing Manager Paula Stevens said. “Some will use the handle instead of the button and some people like to stand. It’s just whatever you feel is your lucky charm.”

Everyone’s points are recorded after each round and initialed by the player. Then they get a break while the next session comes in to play the same round.

Video poker is up next and is quite a switch from the fast-paced slot round. While players are still running against the clock, there is much more concentration involved in video poker. You can’t just tap one button without regard to the outcome.

Players have to look at their cards and decide which ones to hold, while making sure to press the correct button to correspond with the right card. This process slows down the pace of play slightly and the room is a bit more quiet as competitors decide how to play their hand.

After the video poker round there will be another break and then players will get one more shot on the slots. Then their points from all three rounds are added together to determine a winner. The top five places will be announced at the end of the tournament and awarded cash prizes.

The New Pioneer hosts a tournament every other month — sometimes it is just video poker, just slots or a combination of both. A solid slot tournament consists of three rounds of 10 minutes. A solid video poker tournament is three 20-minute rounds. Stay tuned to the Entertainer magazine for upcoming tournament announcements.