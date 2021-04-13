Reel It In

Area anglers, get ready to cast a line in the Colorado River for cash prizes and trophies for the biggest striped bass on the hook. River King Tackle Shop is hosting the Battle at Bullhead Striper Fishing Tournament Friday-Saturday, April 17-18.

Fishing will take place at Bullhead Community Park and Lake Mohave both days.

“The whole goal of this tournament is to promote this area as a world-class fishery because it truly, honestly is,” River King Tackle owner Mike Huseman said. “They used to hold the Bassmaster fishing tournaments on Lake Mohave, I mean this used to be a really hot spot for fishing.

“We’re trying to promote the community of Bullhead and fishing. That’s why we partnered with the city, the national parks and Arizona Fish and Game to promote this river system for fishing and make people aware of how good the fishing is here and what a great resource we need to protect.”

This event is for teams of two, with a boat division and shore fishing division. Entry is $100 for the boat division and $85 for the shore division, and includes a T-shirt, a BBQ dinner for contestants plus three guests, prizes and raffle tickets.

There is also a Big Fish Jackpot with a $10 entry for the biggest fish caught between both divisions over both days. The angler with the largest striped bass over the two-day period wins 100% of the jackpot entries.

The deadline to enter the tournament is Friday, April 16. Enter online at bullheadcitystripedbass.com or by calling River King Tackle at 928-219-4674.

Participants must check in at 3 a.m. each day at Community Park to pick up a wristband. Fishing is from 4:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 a.m.-noon on Sunday, and guests may choose whether they want to fish on the river or at Lake Mohave. Everyone must be present at weigh-ins at 2:30 p.m. at the Community Park main stage next to the ramada.

The top three fish will count as your team’s total weight each day. Fish must be kept on ice and in edible condition at the time of weigh in. Striped bass are the only fish that will be counted. For full tournament rules, please visit bullheadcitystripedbass.com/rules.

River King Tackle Shop at 1812 Highway 95 in Bullhead City will be open at 3 a.m. both days with live bait available and a large selection of hand painted swim baits and jerk baits along with anything anglers may need.

While Battle at Bullhead is centered around striper, the event is much more than a fishing tournament, with entertainment for the public all weekend.

“It’s a festival type atmosphere, we’re opening it up to make something for everybody,” Huseman said. “We want to promote inclusivity with everybody because you don’t have to fish necessarily to be involved in it and we want to build a sense of community here.”

There will be food vendors, live bands, a car show, boat show, gun show and more, with free entry for the public starting at 8 a.m. each day.

“There’s different car clubs coming and displaying all of their vehicles,” Huseman said. “So I believe it’s the corvette club on Saturday and there’s military vehicles coming on Sunday.

“The Bullhead City Police Dept. K-9 unit is doing a demonstration with their dogs on Saturday. There will be a couple of boat dealerships there and we will be displaying our wood drift boats there as well.”

The BBQ for contestants and families starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, but the party is open to everyone with food available for purchase from several different food trucks. The public is encouraged to come eat, enjoy the bands and watch the weigh-ins.

“There will be food vendors, arts and craft vendors and a beer truck. So it’s an event not just for the people that are fishing in the tournament, but the entire community. There’s something for everybody.”

The live bands include Jimmy Argot from Southern California, Tri-state local Tim Burns and Southern Nevada band The Bluegrass Republic. Live music begins at 11 a.m. each day on the main stage.

There also will be appearances by celebrity fishermen and fishing presentations from the Arizona Game & Fish Department.

“Shea McIntee from Fox Sports and the Stoked On Fishing TV show will be there doing a meet and greet both days,” Huseman said. “On Sunday, Arizona Fish and Game, Cody Johnson and the head biologist are going to do a two-hour presentation at 11 a.m. on the main stage talking about the Colorado River system and Lake Mohave, how it all works and the different species of fish in there.”

Camping will be available for this event at Community Park for $75. It will be dry camping for RVs or tents. To reserve your campsite, go to bullheadcitystripedbass.com/tournamant-info and click on the reserve link.

Bullhead Community Park is located at 1251 Highway 95 in Bullhead City.