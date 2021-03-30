Easter Dining

Celebrate Easter with an elegant dinner prepared specially by the chefs at the Laughlin casino resorts.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

The Beach Café: Enjoy a special Easter dinner, beginning with a garden salad or soup, followed by an entrée of honey glazed ham with vegetable medley and garlic mashed potatoes. The price is $14.99, or add on a slice of coconut cream pie for $3.99. This special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

The Range Steakhouse: This decadent dinner special includes Easter lamb chops with roasted red potatoes, sautéed Brussels sprouts with bacon and mint jelly for $40 per person. Add on a lemon meringue tartlet for dessert for $5. This special is available from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, April 3-4.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

Carnegie’s Café: Dine on an Easter ham dinner, starting with your choice of soup or salad, followed by honey glazed ham with green beans amandine and Yukon gold mashed potatoes for $14.99 per person. This special is available 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, April 4.

EDGEWATER CASINO

Hickory Pit: This Easter Sunday Special begins with an appetizer of pan seared scallops, followed by your choice of lobster bisque or a mixed field greens salad with Asiago dressing, then your choice of entrée between Mary’s chicken breast stuffed with lobster beurre rouge or a 24-ounce porterhouse steak with garlic mashed potatoes and tricolored cauliflower. For dessert, delight in a butterscotch panna cotta with honey glazed apricots and to finalize the meal, a chocolate-dipped strawberry. The price is $39.60 per person or $36 when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the bill in full. The special is available from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday April, 4.

RIVERSIDE RESORT

BBQ on the River: Along with a limited BBQ menu, enjoy a dinner of glazed ham with apple cranberry chutney served with au gratin potatoes and seasoned vegetables and your choice of soup or salad. Enjoy a slice of strawberry cheesecake for dessert. The price is $14.99 per person and the special is available from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Riverview Restaurant: This Easter offering includes glazed ham with apple cranberry chutney with your choice of potato, seasoned vegetables and soup or salad. Strawberry cheesecake is included for dessert. The price is $14.99 per person and the special is available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Prime Rib Room: For an elegant Easter dinner, enjoy prime rib, chicken cordon bleu, baked ham or the fish selection for $18.99 per person, available 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, April 4.