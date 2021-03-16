Get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day by enjoying a traditional Irish meal at one of the Laughlin resorts.

Riverside Resort

Riverview Restaurant: Featuring a St. Patrick’s Day Feast, starting with a Celtic Caesar salad or broccoli cheddar soup, followed by traditional corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and Bailey’s Irish Cream cheesecake for dessert; $15.99 per person. Special available from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

BBQ on the River also will be serving this St. Patrick’s Day Feast from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. on March 17, along with a limited BBQ menu.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Beach Café: Enjoy a traditional Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage with red bliss potatoes and carrots; $11.99. For dessert, order a shamrock sundae with mint chocolate chip ice cream served over a warm brownie; $3.99. Specials available from noon-9 p.m. (closed 2 p.m.-4 p.m.) on Wednesday, March 17.

Harrah’s casino bars: All bars will have drink specials on March 17, including green beer for $3, Jameson for $3 and an Irish car bomb for $6.

Tropicana Laughlin

Carnegie’s Café: The St. Patrick’s Day special includes tender carved corned beef and steamed cabbage with red bliss potatoes and carrots; $11.99. Specials available from noon-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Tropicana casino bars: All bars will have drink specials on March 17, including green beer for $3, Jameson for $3 and an Irish car bomb for $6.

Aquarius Casino Resort

Café Aquarius: Celebrate the holiday with corned beef and cabbage with your choice of either soup or salad; available at $22 per person or $20 per person when redeeming True Rewards points to pay the check in full. The special is available from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Bikini Bay Bar & Grill

Daniel’s Restaurant: Come for an Irish delight of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes; $13.99. The special dinner will be available from 4 p.m. as long as supplies last on Wednesday, March 17.

pioneer

St. Patrick’s Day Hat Giveaway: Earn 50 points on your player’s card on St. Patrick’s Day and win a festive hat (one per customer) as long as supplies last.

Avi Resort & Casino

Lucky Day T-shirt Giveaway: Earn 500 points on Wednesday, March 17 between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and receive a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt plus a chance to win up to $250 in free play.