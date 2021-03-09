Get to know the Tri-state community by visiting with business owners and city officials at the ninth annual Winter Expo hosted by the Mohave Valley Daily News and the city of Bullhead City, sponsored by Living Waters Hospice.

This annual expo, which will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. AZ time Thursday, March 11 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, is an opportunity for locals and visitors to mingle with area business people and service providers to see all of the options in town. Admission and parking is free.

“Because we have a large number of booths there, typically 80-100 businesses, it’s a great resource to find out what’s actually in town, even the smaller businesses,” MVDN General Manager Larry Kendrick said. “You can also meet city officials to discuss concerns, you can meet numerous real estate agents and other service providers.”

A wide range of businesses will be represented, from health care to the automotive industry.

“We have realtors, hospices, automotive dealers and doctor offices will be taking blood pressure and things like that for senior citizens,” Kendrick said. “You will be able to speak directly to the owners and the businesses while they are there and they typically will be handing out pamphlets for savings. We’re also going to have some Farmers Market type booths selling their products there which is new this year.”

Shop for doTERRA essential oils, handmade crafts, books, home décor and lighting, clothing, accessories and several other products, all from local small businesses.

Living Waters Hospice is the primary sponsor for the event, and they provide a free grab bag to every attendee to collect pamphlets and store any purchases.

“We’d like to thank our title sponsor Living Waters Hospice, as well as all of our other sponsors and vendors for participating this year,” Kendrick said. “Also, we could not do it without the support of the city and utilizing their staff to help with this event. It’s been a tough year with COVID but we’re going to run a nice clean event and it should be a lot of fun, for not only the businesses, but the visitors as well.”

There will be a few safety precautions at the event, including a mask requirement and plenty of sanitation stations.

“We are following all CDC guidelines,” Kendrick said. “We will have sanitation stations there and masks available for those who don’t have one.”

Kendrick said that this is an important event for the Mohave Valley Daily News because of the opportunity to mingle with the community and the newspaper’s advertising partners all under one roof.

“This event we’ve been doing for nine years and it is one of the best events for us in terms of meeting community members and interacting with our advertisers as well,” he said. “So for us it’s very important, it’s an opportunity for us to speak with the public and our advertisers all in one event.”

Stop by the MVDN booth at the expo to meet staff members and give your feedback or sign up for a subscription.

If you cannot attend, MVDN will be live from the expo all morning long so anyone can watch the live stream from the MVDN Facebook page. The “Daily Dose” morning show will be there on scene that day as well.

The Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse is located at 3663 Bullhead Parkway in Bullhead City, Arizona.