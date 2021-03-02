Beer & Sunshine

As Darius Rucker’s latest hit goes, “the only BS I need is beers and sunshine.” If you can relate to these lyrics then cruise down for some brews in Lake Havasu City, where both are ample.

Take a tour and sample at four local craft breweries with award-winning beers and great atmosphere. Sink into a patio chair, soak up the sun and savor a few refreshing drinks.

Hangar 24 Brewery & Grill

First on the list is Hangar 24 Brewery & Grill, located at the Lake Havasu Airport at 5600 Highway 95, suite 6. Hangar 24 was a concept that began in Redlands, California, as founder Ben Cook looked to take his home brewing to a new height. He paired his love for aviation with the brewery and created a unique hangout that fits perfectly at the airport.

The Lake Havasu location has an industrial feel with one big open room filled with picnic table seating and a plane soaring from the ceiling. There is also outdoor seating available.

A large wooden bar lines the back wall with about 20 beers on tap, all made with ingredients inspired by adventurous destinations like salt from the Sea of Cortez and the orange groves of California.

The core brews include a Pacific Coast Hazy IPA, Orange Guava, Orange Wheat, Mango Island IPA, Betty IPA, Aventura Mexican-style lager, Peak Blonde ale, Chocolate Bomber porter, Iconic Double IPA and an American Light lager.

The Orange Guava fruit beer is intriguing, coined “paradise in a can.” Made with tropical guava and Redlands oranges, this light brew with a 4% alcohol content can transport you to the beach in no time.

Hangar 24 Grill serves a satisfying menu of burgers, flatbreads, salads and tasty appetizers. For an elevated childhood classic, try the bacon-wrapped, beer-battered corn dawgs. This shared plate comes with three all beef hotdogs wrapped in bacon, then fried in jalapeno beer batter and topped with a honey drizzle. Sweet, spicy, fried and delicious!

Hangar 24 is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Happy Hour is 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and all day Sunday.

College Street Brewhouse & Pub

Just 5 miles down the highway from Hangar 24, College Street is located at 1940 College Drive. The pub is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Happy Hour is 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and all day Sunday.

This cool brewhouse is the perfect chill hangout to unwind after a long day of work or classes. It has a modern theme with stone, wood and metal used to create several textures and a sleek look. There is both indoor and outdoor seating available with a large circular bar in the middle of the pub.

The house mainstays include a few nods to the college theme like the Animal House Amber and the Project X hard seltzer, along with the College Street Light, All American Wheat, Jessie’s Lager, Sundowner IPA, Mariner Double IPA, the Devil’s Barrel, Brother Dewey’s, V. Beauregarde, Sweet Devil Stout and Big Blue Van. Try the Animal House, which is a splendidly smooth amber ale at 5.4% alcohol.

The food does not disappoint either, with a full menu including fresh pizza and calzones, steak, pasta, sandwiches, wraps and classic appetizers like the soft oven-baked pretzel with queso.

Brewery tours are available by appointment only. Call 928-854-2739 to set up a tour.

Mudshark Brewery & Public House

Across the highway from College Street, Mudshark Public House is located at 1095 Aviation Drive. The brewery has been running on solar power since 2011 and was named “America’s Favorite Solar Craft Brewery” by Solar United Neighbors in 2018.

On tap they offer Full Moon Belgian white ale, HavaBlue wheat, Scorpion Amber Ale, Vanilla Caramel Porter, Desert Magic IPA, Candle Burner New England IPA, Dry Heat American wheat, Upriver lager and Morning Buzz coffee stout. The last one will definitely have you buzzing with its robust espresso flavor at 5% alcohol content.

They also have a nice selection of seasonal beers like the Abominable winter ale, the raspberry seltzer and the Lemon Sour, which is a tart brew with a lemon zing. Most of Mudshark’s brews don’t hold back on flavor so if you are looking for a strong unique beer, this is the place.

Enjoy a brick-oven pizza, brisket sandwich, charcuterie board or perhaps their famous antipasto salad alongside your pint. And don’t miss the lake views from the patio.

Mudshark is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday. They offer brewery tours on weekdays by appointment; call 928-453-9302.

Barley Brothers Restaurant & Brewery

Located in the Island Mall Plaza at 1425 McCulloch Boulevard, Barley Brothers overlooks the Bridgewater Channel and is just steps to the famous London Bridge.

They specialize in American cuisine and handcrafted micro brews, from classic lagers to obscure ales.

The Kickstart Oatmeal Stout and JennaGrace Hefeweizen both have won medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver. The other house staples include the Barley Brothers Blonde Ale, Beachball’s Red Ale, Bighorn IPA and Tripleberry Wheat.

The Blonde Ale is a classic light beer with a crisp, refreshing finish, perfect after a hot day out on the lake. The Bighorn is a medium-bodied IPA with a hoppy finish. Try all six house brews with a beer flight.

Barley Brothers offers a huge menu with everything from bacon-wrapped scallops to tostado nachos, a PB&J Burger to Chicken Parmesan, and of course, their famous Baby Back ribs.

They are open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Happy Hour is 3 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.